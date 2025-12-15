The Democratic Alliance (DA) will host its Federal Congress in April 2026, where the party's leadership will be decided

Sources within the party believe that it's time for new leadership and want John Steenhuisen to be replaced by someone else

South Africans weighed in on the reported leadership drama within the party, sharing mixed reactions to the news

John Steenhuisen is reportedly under pressure as some within the party want new leadership. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

WESTERN CAPE - The battle to be the leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA) is reportedly set to heat up.

The party will host its Federal Congress in April 2026, when the party's leadership will once again be contested, with John Steenhuisen confident he will retain the top spot, as he confirmed that he will be in the running for the post next year.

While Steenhuisen remains confident, recent reports indicate that some within the party are eager for change. Leadership nominations for the Federal Congress open in the second week of January 2026.

Why do some want Steenhuisen out?

According to The Sunday Times, which spoke to sources within the party, there is a growing sense of frustration with Steenhuisen's leadership style. Recent allegations that he was abusing the party's credit card have added to that frustration.

The Sunday Times noted that one source voiced concern that, for a party that preached clean governance, the allegations against Steenhuisen could damage its brand. Some sources also expressed unhappiness with Steenhuisen's lack of fight when it came to the firing of Andrew Whitfield.

Whitfield was fired as Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition in June 2025, with President Cyril Ramaphosa stating that the reason for the dismissal was that he took an unauthorised trip to Israel.

“He agreed with President Ramaphosa that Whitfield should be fired and he pushed back only after the federal executive took a stand. And look at how he took his time to announce a replacement," one frustrated source was quoted as saying.

Who could challenge Steenhuisen for the leadership?

According to the sources, some within the party are pushing for Geordin Hill-Lewis to dethrone Steenhuisen, but the Cape Town mayor has previously stated that he ran against his friend.

“With the developments of the last few months, there is a strong and growing push in the higher echelons of the party for new leadership to come in, and Geordin is indeed under pressure to reconsider his previously stated position that he would not stand against his friend.”

Hill-Lewis, who is a protégé of Helen Zille, is seen as a shining star within the party, and the 38-year-old is now being urged to challenge for the top spot.

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis is reportedly the preferred candidate for many. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

South Africans are divided by the DA's situation

Social media users weighed in on the potential leadership battle within the DA, sharing mixed reactions.

Vernon John Bell claimed:

“The media is trying to instigate. The members will decide at the Federal Congress next year.”

Kobus Bruyns said:

“I don't care. The DA is a party of traitors and turncoats. They love their blue light cars too much.”

AT Jansen stated:

“John must go. He is just as corrupt as the ANC. He keeps the ANC in power.”

Trevor Rolfe agreed:

“Steennhuisen is a useless puppet. He is being strung along by his KFC buddy, Cyril.”

Jennifer Kotzé said of Hill-Lewis:

“If he does in Parliament what he has done in Cape Town, he will be phenomenal. A great loss for Cape Town, though.”

Kobie van Wyk agreed:

“I would say the Mayor would make a good DA leader. He is all over in Cape Town, always busy. I dread to think what Cape Town will look like if the ANC or PA must come into power. Gauteng JHB and Pretoria are more than enough proof of neglect.”

Shonisani Mudau stated:

“Uber Eats will fight for John. They can't lose 80% of their revenue because of Hungry Lion eating members.”

Melusi Mõ added:

“Welele. Kuyasha, politics knows no race, really.”

DA investigating Steenhuisen over recent allegations

Briefly News reported that the DA has confirmed that it was investigating the party leader, Steehuisen.

Steenhuisen is in hot water as he faces allegations of misusing his DA-allocated credit for personal use.

The party's spokesperson stated that the party's Federal Executive will investigate the allegations against Steenhuisen.

Source: Briefly News