777 (Itstriple7x) went online to show his respects after hearing about Gqeberha rapper Junior King's death

The content creator also addressed the videos of the tragic accident being shared on social media

South African internet users thanked 777 for his maturity, while others noted that they failed to see his sincerity

Junior King's passing had a local content creator addressing their online beef. Images: Junior King

After news broke of the death of Gqeberha dancer and rapper Junior King, who was involved in a car accident, content creator 777 (@itstriple7x) spoke about his online disputes with the late artist. The online crowd was on the fence about his post.

Junior King (real name Dugulth Ferreira) died in a head-on collision with a truck on the N1 near Verkeerdevlei on 11 December, 2025, reported Weekend Argus.

777, who had released diss tracks aimed at Junior King in the past, uploaded a video where he addressed the tragic passing.

He told the online community:

"As much as Junior and I had our differences and didn't like each other and the online beef that was going on, that's still a man, and no one deserves to lose their life."

He also addressed the fact that videos of the car crash were circulating online and called out the disrespect, especially given that Junior King was a father and husband.

"He was taken from us way too early. Rest in peace to that man, and I will be praying with and for his family. Even though I didn't know him personally, I know that God has him in His hands wherever he is now."

Weekend Argus added that Junior King, who was in the back seat with his children, was travelling towards Bloemfontein, Free State. The province's police stated that the two minors, along with the front-seat passenger, were rushed to a local hospital. The drivers of the Volkswagen Polo and truck escaped unharmed.

On 5 December, 2025, Junior King proudly released 'The Revenge Album.' Image: Junior King

South Africans respond to 777's video

Hundreds of people on the internet flooded 777's comment section with 'RIP Junior King' messages, while others expressed their thoughts on what the content creator had said in his TikTok post.

After hearing 777 mistakenly say that Junior King was an up-and-coming Cape Town artist, @021cpt_7785 added:

"I’m a Capetonian, but put some respect on PE’s rappers. He was from PE, sir."

@zainudeenmoolla confessed in the comments:

"I didn't respect you at first, but after what you said today, I respect you."

@crazy_last_ceelitz_01 said to the young man:

"Salute to you for paying tribute to the late Junior King. May his soul rest in eternal peace."

@chloepalm3 wrote under the post:

"Nah, l was waiting for you to make such a video. It just shows what kind of person you are. l mean, you guys were beefing or whatever, but you know what, you are a good person."

@uniquexinique didn't believe that they saw sincerity on their screen and remarked:

"They do anything for clout."

@indigo_indikon noted in the comment section:

"I don’t know how to feel about how you feel. Are you being serious?"

Watch the TikTok video posted on 777's account below:

