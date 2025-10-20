An old video has surfaced showing the late AKA explaining what transpired between him and Nigerian singer Burna Boy

The former friends' fall-out has been the most confusing tale, leading to several clashes between their fans and countrymen

After learning what led to the beef, South Africans were moved by the late rapper's loyalty to the country

A defining trait of the late rapper AKA was his unwavering South African pride and his commitment to defending his people against all forms of discrimination.

The All Eyes On Me rapper, Kiernan Forbes (known by his stage name AKA), was killed on 10 February 2023. Despite his absence, his loyalty to Mzansi remains unshaken, demonstrating his true patriotism.

On Sunday, 19 October 2025, Am_Blujay shared a video from the late rapper's interview on The Episode from 30 September 2022, where he discussed his feud with Nigerian singer Burna Boy.

"It was never about anything personal; I just don't like people talking nonsense about my country, it's that simple. People were talking about 'There's a genocide in South Africa.' People like Tiwa Savage talking about 'They're killing our people,' it was cap."

The men's beef, though often downplayed by AKA, originated in 2019 after several xenophobic attacks on Nigerian nationals in South Africa. Burna Boy made comments urging foreigners to protect themselves, which AKA publicly challenged, asking him to apologise.

The feud later escalated to often heated exchanges and messages on social media between the men and their fan bases.

In a show of solidarity with their countryman, South Africans cancelled Burna Boy and vowed to withdraw support. This public backlash directly resulted in the singer's fear of visiting the country and subsequent concert cancellations due to low ticket sales.

The discussion surrounding their feud is still ongoing as AKA died before they could bury the hatchet, something the On The Low singer regretted not doing.

Fans took to the comment section to debate the years-long beef.

Watch AKA's interview below:

Fans react to AKA and Burna Boy's beef

Online users were moved by AKA's patriotism and praised him in the comments section.

LabanMaluleke said:

"AKA was the only patriotic top 2 artist and celebrity SA ever had."

Oratee22 wrote:

"He would have defended Tyla."

staysleepng posted:

"AKA really was the Batman of South Africa."

Lisa_Mabena was moved:

"A true patriot!! We lost a real one here."

Tolstoys11 declared:

"He and Tyla are the only ones who love this country wholeheartedly, and it’s telling!"

vezi___ added:

"I didn’t really like this dude much, but I can’t say he wasn’t a real oke."

BathuNgcolosi was shattered:

"We lost a patriot here, man."

NakasoleThomas posted:

"AKA was the realest. He really put SA on his back and he loved his country, and he was a proud South African."

