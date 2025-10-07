South African rapper Cassper Nyovest recently accused his rival AKA of copying him

During an interview, Mufasa claimed that the late rapper may have used one of his songs as inspiration

His allegations sparked a heated debate on social media as fans weighed in on the men's long-standing rivalry

South African rapper and businessman Cassper Nyovest spoke in an interview about AKA copying his song.

Speaking on the L-Tido Podcast on 1 May 2025, Mufasa (real name Refiloe Phoolo) said he had reason to believe that the late Supa Mega "bit" one of his songs from earlier in his career:

"I always felt like Sim Dope was a bite of a song that I almost released on my first album."

In hip hop, "biting" means copying another artist's unique style, lyrics, or production. It is considered a form of plagiarism and is different from sampling, which involves creatively remaking certain elements of someone's song.

Sampling is widely acceptable, while biting is discouraged and seen as disrespectful.

According to Cassper, he nearly signed with AKA's former record label Vth Season. He believes the late rapper may have gotten his hands on his first album, Tsholofelo, before it was released and heard an earlier version of the song.

He went on to reveal that he removed the track from the album, only to release it three years later for his second project, Thuto. And the song was Tito Mboweni.

"Tito Mboweni was on my first album; there was another version. I always felt like Sim Dope was a concept from a person like Tito Mboweni. It had that drum. It was also a time when Lex Luger was doing that sound. It's an interesting story, but I never got any confirmation."

While both songs became commercially successful, Spotify stats reveal that Cassper's was more popular. According to the streaming platform, Tito Mboweni has over 2.2 million streams, with Sim Dope trailing behind at 2.1 million as of September.

The allegations came a year after AKA was tragically shot in Durban on 10 February.

However, this wouldn't be the first time Mufasa accused AKA of copying him. The rapper once threw shade at Supa Mega for "plagiarising" his song Turn Up Gang for his song Fully In.

His comments ignited a raging debate on social media, mostly from critics who continue to question the rapper's credibility.

Briefly News contacted Vth Season to gain clarity on Cassper's allegations. However, they had not responded by the time of publication.

Watch Mufasa's interview with L-Tido below:

How did social media react?

Online users criticised Cassper Nyovest's character and accused him of lying. Read their comments below:

Mpumieloves said:

"He makes it so hard to like him."

Todi_M2 wrote

"Mmmm, nah, I don’t hear it. And the only reason he is saying this now is because AKA would’ve called him out on the lie."

___eatzz joked:

"Cassper misses AKA so much than we think, it’s actually cute."

InspiredbyLRM called out Cassper Nyovest:

"Bro is always looking for sympathy points."

Shabba_the_Goat exposed Mufasa:

"Cassper will say something like this; meanwhile, the very Tito Mboweni is an exact bite of Future’s Stick Talk. What a guy, man."

emceeIII was not convinced:

"I’m sorry, Cassper could NEVER make a Sim Dope. Ever."

More of the comments raised were from online users who accused Cassper Nyovest of lying and "rewriting history" because AKA was not alive to address the allegations.

Source: Briefly News