South African rapper Kiernan Forbes, popularly known as AKA has died after a shooting incident in Durban

According to reports, the Prada rapper and his bodyguard were shot by unknown gunmen while standing outside a restaurant

Paramedics confirmed that AKA died on the scene while his bodyguard died a few moments later

South African rapper AKA has died following a shooting incident on Florida Road in Durban. Police in Durban confirmed that the rapper was gunned down with his bodyguard outside a popular restaurant.

Rapper AKA shot dead in Durban. Image: @akaworldwide.

Source: Instagram

Reports in the media suggest that unknown gunmen shot the rapper in a drive-by shooting.

AKA confirmed dead

According to TimesLIVE, emergency responders at the scene said the rapper was already dead when they arrived around 10 pm on Friday. The bodyguard also believed to be in his 30s reportedly died a few minutes later. ALS paramedic Garrith Jamieson said:

"On arrival, paramedics met total chaos and a scene where two men, believed to be in their late 30s, sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics assisted the men and unfortunately, the first male had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and showed no signs of life and was declared deceased at the scene."

AKA's fans react to his death

Social media went up in flames when the news of AKA's death was confirmed. #NotAKA trended as the rapper's fans have been hoping that it's fake news.

@GodPenuel said:

"#RIPAKA Rest in Peace Kiernan Forbes, AKA, Super Mega. Greatest South African rapper ever ❤️ Sympathies & condolences to Kairo, DJ Zinhle, Nadia Nakai, your mom & all your loved ones ❤️❤️❤️."

@Cellular_jnr commented:

"Sad news indeed... Shocking and heartbreaking! South African music has lost a great pioneer. Thanks to AKA for all the songs he made, the entertaining beef he had with Cassper, the passion he had to inspire the youth to become who they wanna be. What an amazing soul. #RIPAKA."

Cassper Nyovest beefs up security, Amademoni rapper feels unsafe following DJ Sumbody’s fatal shooting

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest no longer feels safe. The rapper-turned-businessman has beefed up his security after the death of his friend and musician, DJ Sumbody.

He said one of the reasons he hired more security guards is because "people are hungry out there". The star now rolls with more bodyguards around him when he's out on the street.

ZAlebs reports that he shared that he has been ignorant for a long time but DJ Sumbody's fatal shooting gave him a wake-up call. He further said that he needs the bodyguards because he's always rocking his expensive jewellery, adding that he can't afford to put his life at risk anymore.

