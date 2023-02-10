Cassper Nyovest has reportedly beefed up his security following his friend DJ Sumbody's fatal shooting in Pretoria

The rapper-turned-businessman shared that he doesn't feel safe anymore when walking in public with his jewellery on

The Siyathandana hitmaker further shared that people are hungry out there and he doesn't want to tempt them with his expensive watches and iced-out chains

Cassper Nyovest no longer feels safe. The rapper-turned-businessman has beefed up his security after the death of his friend and musician, DJ Sumbody.

Cassper Nyovest has beefed up his security.

He said one of the reasons he hired more security guards is because "people are hungry out there". The star now rolls with more bodyguards around him when he's out on the street.

Cassper Nyovest on putting his life at risk

ZAlebs reports that he shared that he has been ignorant for a long time but DJ Sumbody's fatal shooting gave him a wake-up call. He further said that he needs the bodyguards because he's always rocking his expensive jewellery, adding that he can't afford to put his life at risk anymore.

He added that DJ Sumbody's passing made him realise who he was. He bragged that he's not just some normal gut who can walk freely in public. Cassper Nyovest concluded by saying DJ Sumbody's death made him aware that he needed to be safe all the time.

Sumbody died in a hail of bullets while coming from a club. He was in his car when unknown gunmen opened fire on his car.

Cassper Nyovest defends his decision to copy 2Pac's photoshoot

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest has opened up about the 2Pac-inspired campaign he and Toss did for his alcoholic brand. The Amademoni hitmaker defended his decision to copy 2Pac and David LaChapele's bathtub shoot for his Billiato campaign.

The rapper was slammed on social media after he posted snaps of Toss' first photoshoot as the brand ambassador for Billiato. Hundreds of his followers accused him of lacking creativity.

Defending his decision to "copy" Tupac Shakur's Versace campaign, the Siyathandana claimed, "there's nothing new under the sun". Mufasa told TshisaLIVE that they all draw inspiration from somewhere.

