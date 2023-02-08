Cassper Nyovest has defended his decision to copy 2Pac's photoshoot for his Billiato campaign with the brand's first ambassador, Toss

The rapper-turned-businessman claimed there's nothing new under the sun after he was dragged for copying 2Pac's Versace shoot with David LaChapele

The star also claimed that they never tried to hide the fact that they were inspired by the late American rapper and LaChapele

Cassper Nyovest has opened up about the 2Pac-inspired campaign he and Toss did for his alcoholic brand. The rapper-turned-businessman defended his decision to copy 2Pac and David LaChapele's bathtub shoot for his Billiato campaign.

Cassper Nyovest defended his decision to copy 2Pac’s photoshoot. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Cassper was dragged on his timeline after he shared snaps of Toss' first photoshoot as the brand ambassador for Billiato. Scores of people accused Cassper of lacking creativity.

Defending his decision to "copy" Tupac Shakur's Versace campaign, the Siyathandana hitmaker claimed, "there's nothing new under the sun". Cassper Nyovest told TshisaLIVE that they all draw inspiration from somewhere.

Cassper Nyovest not trying to hide being inspired by David LaChapele

He further explained that they were not trying to hide the fact that they were inspired by David LaChapele.

"Do people think that we would do a shoot and hope that they don't realise its from 2Pac?" he asked.

He also revealed that he and Toss are in the studio with Kabza De Small cooking up their next song. Billiato is reportedly set to sponsor the music video.

Cassper Nyovest dragged for being a copycat

In related news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest was accused of being a copycat. The rapper-turned-businessman was dragged after unveiling the pics of Toss' first photoshoot for Billiato. Mufasa also announced that the Umlando hitmaker is the first ambassador for his lux alcoholic brand.

Peeps took to their timelines to drag Cassper Nyovest for lacking originality. They pointed out that Toss' photoshoot looked exactly like the one late US rapper, Tupac Shakur (2Pac), did for his Versace shoot.

Cassper posted the stunning pics on his verified Twitter handle on Thursday, 2 February, when he announced Toss' good news. Fuming peeps took to Mufasa's comment section and criticised him for his "copy and paste" photoshoot.

Source: Briefly News