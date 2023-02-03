Cassper Nyovest was dragged by many social media users after he unveiled the photoshoot his Billiato brand ambassador did

Instead of congratulating Toss for being the first ambassador of the booze brand, peeps claimed Cassper copied the shoot Tupac Shakur did with David LaChapelle

Unimpressed peeps took to Cassper's timeline and dragged him for lacking creativity and not crediting the owners of the original idea

Cassper Nyovest is being accused of being a copycat. The rapper-turned-businessman was dragged after unveiling the pics of Toss' first photoshoot for Billiato. Mufasa also announced that the Umlando hitmaker is the first ambassador for his lux alcoholic brand.

Cassper Nyovest was dragged for being a copycat. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Peeps took to their timelines to drag Cassper Nyovest for lacking originality. They pointed out that Toss' photoshoot looks exactly like the one late US rapper, Tupac Shakur (2Pac), did for his Versace shoot.

Cassper posted the stunning pics on his verified Twitter handle on Thursday, February 2, when he announced Toss' good news.

Mzansi unimpressed by Cassper Nyovest's lack of creativity

Fuming, peeps took to Mufasa's comment section and criticised him for his "copy and paste" photoshoot. ZAlebs reported that fans mentioned that the bathtub photoshoot was done by 2Pac and David LaChepelle first.

@uMakhanya_ asked:

"Why does it look like an emulation of the 2Pac Versace shoot?"

@flipchataboi commented:

"Disappointed becasue this is not original. Tupac had a similar photoshoot back in the day. Maybe there is a reason behind this."

@Bizzmatic101 wrote:

"Tosspac Shakur."

@tshepoletshabo said:

"At least credit people for their work."

@SimphiweAfrica commented:

"Since they have not mentioned that its "inspiration" or credited the original work, we can call it blatant plagiarism."

@MuteGenius15 wrote:

"People don't wanna think and be creative anymore, that's why ba le Di Dom kop."

@thethulani added:

"Crazy - literal copy and paste."

Toss becomes Billiato's first official ambassador

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest has taken to his timeline to r of his Billiato drink. The musician-turned-businessman announced that Toss is the new ambassador of his alcohol brand.

Taking to Twitter, Cassper posted stunning pics taken from the first official photoshoot Toss did. Toss is one of the many celebs who appeared in the first Billiato TV advert together with Cass. Cassper Nyovest captioned his post:

"Ladies and gentlemen, I would like to introduce our first brand ambassador, TOSS!"

