K.O has dropped a new diss track titled Forecast 23 and takes lyrical jabs at former Teargas member Ntukza and Amapiano vocalist Lady Du

The SETE hitmaker made it clear that Teargas will never reunite and also dragged Lady Du for claiming SETE went gold a few days after it dropped

Hip-hop heads are bumping the track and praising the rapper for dropping dope bars and going hard on the track following the success of SETE

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

There's no stopping K.O, it seems. After the rapper ruled 2022 with his smash hit, SETE, he is back with another banger.

K.O dropped ‘Forecast 23’ and dissed Ntukza and Lady Du. Image: @mrcashtime, @ntukzasa, @ladydu_sa

Source: Instagram

The former Teargas member dropped a fire freestyle on Thursday, 2 February. In the song titled Forecast 23, the star disses other artists such as his former Teagas bandmate, Ntukza, and Amapiano vocalist, Lady Du.

The new single is trending on Twitter and Instagram as music fans discuss why K.O had to go so hard in the song. Lady Du's name is also topping the trends list as many wonder what she did to the rapper.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

ZAlebs reports that Lady Du suggested that when he said SETE had been certified gold a few weeks after he dropped it. The song is about to be certified diamond and K.O threw shade in the direction of Lady Du. Mr Cash Time also made it clear to Ntukza that he must just forget about the Teargas reunion and also roasted Ntukza's wife.

Mzansi shares their thoughts on K.O's new song

thaboamazing said:

"Did you have to go so hard on that beat."

mpiliso_siergibs wrote:

"Lady Du is in trouble."

tar_momie commented:

"@ntukzasa Uny*le if you think I won't react... @mrcashtime."

george_the_realtor1 said:

"What you did on that Forecast 23 can never be didn't."

minenhlejunior wrote:

"You're a legend from Teargas, giving you your flowers, hip-hop is nothing without you."

don_so.ssa added:

"Sneak dissing is some sh*t I don't wanna see a lady du!!! @mrcashtime that's violation."

Toss becomes Billiato's first official ambassador

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest has taken to his timeline to introduce the first official ambassador of his Billiato drink. The musician-turned-businessman announced that Toss is the new ambassador of his alcohol brand.

Taking to Twitter, Cassper posted stunning pics taken from the first official photoshoot Toss did. Toss is one of the many celebs who appeared in the first Billiato TV advert together with Cass. Cassper Nyovest captioned his post:

"Ladies and gentlemen, I would like to introduce our first brand ambassador, TOSS!"

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News