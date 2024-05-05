Hope Mbhele attended the Bridgerton Season 3 red carpet event in Johannesburg with others in the industry attended

The actress Hope Mbhele dressed on theme with the historical fictional drama, and she bowled over many netizens

Hope Mbhele's look made her fans excited and earned her some new ones who could not get over the look

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Hope Mbhele's Bridgerton Season 3 red carpet look was one for the book. The actress looked stunning as she attended the Netflix special event.

Hope Mbhele's 'Bridgerton' S3 red carpet event dress was noted as one of the best looks. Image: @hope_mbhele

Source: Instagram

Other celebrities, including Thando Thabethe, attended and received harsh reviews for their looks. Hope Mbhele was one of the celebrities who was heralded as the best-dressed.

Hope Mbhele stuns at Bridgerton S3 event

Hope Mbhele's pictures at the Bridgerton Season 3 event in Johannesburg made rounds on social media. She wore a floor-length gown with off-the-shoulder sleeves and a sweetheart neckline. See the outfit:

Hope Mbhele reps SA on Netflix red carpet

Many people were raving about Hope's formal vintage look. Others also listed businesswoman Charity Baaitse as the best dressed in her stunning grand gown.

Read the comments from peeps below:

@VeeNtando commented:

"She saved everyone for real."

@arnault_pope wrote:

"She looked presentable; she understood the assignment. She provided me with a sense of security. I wish she had given us a more stylish outfit. #Bridgerton #FASHIONPOLICEwithArnault."

@Lelo_lithra applauded:

"She understood the assignment."

@KenGlobally gushed:

"She got the memo right. She’s a treasure!"

@JuliaMakitla39 added:

"I've never watched her, but she looked awesome ne?"

Fashion flops at packed GQ Best Dressed Awards 2023

Briefly News previously reported that Mzansi's best-dressed celebrities failed to bring their A-game at GQ's Best Dressed Awards 2023.

Nomuzi 'Moozlie' Mabena's dress was deemed underwhelming for many, but she was surprisingly dubbed the best-dressed. Of course, she had no competition, as many attendees were said to be dressed up for a matric dance.

While many attempted to slay in their themed blue and white outfits, a few of the guests left social media users underwhelmed with their clothes.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News