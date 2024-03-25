A picture of the Umkhokha: The Curse actress Hope Mbhele without make-up trended on social media

The picture of the star was posted by the controversial blogger Musa Khawula on his Twitter (X) page

Many netizens lauded Hope Mbhele's flawless beauty and how gorgeous she looked without any make-up

Hope Mbhele's no-make picture went viral on Twitter. Image: @hope_mbhele

Source: Instagram

The former Shaka iLembe actress Hope Mbhele blessed her followers with a bare-faced selfie, which quickly went viral on social media.

Hope Mbhele's natural beauty stuns Mzansi

Actress Hope Mbhele made headlines once again on social media after her umemulo celebration went viral on Mzansi socials showing off her Mini Cooper, which she received as a gift.

Recently, a picture of the star with no make-up hit the streets of social media, looking gorgeous, had many complimenting her natural face card, which never declined. Mbhele shared the picture on her Instagram page and wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

"Basking in God’s unconditional love."

See the post below:

The controversial blogger Musa Khawula also shared the picture of Hope Mbhele on his Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"Hope Mbhele shows off her face without make up."

See the post below:

Mzansi lauds Hope's natural beauty

After the picture was shared on social media, many netizens complimented her flawless beauty. See some of the comments below:

@bongisilinda_za complimented:

"This hun is so pretty, no diddy."

@Mpho15545237 said:

"She is gorgeous."

@MelaninSneziey wrote:

"She's beautiful."

@modile34314 tweeted:

"She's flawless."

nozee.m_ responded:

"Zulu girl with some power."

hopembhelefans commented:

"Facecard never decline."

katleho.senokoane shared:

"Absolutely beautiful."

lehlogonolosehlabele replied:

"Rare Beautiful flower."

lindokuhlemcambi said:

"Oh no, so much is yours alone?... The beauty of the beauty."

Khanya Mkangisa Lauded for Her Beauty and Hourglass Figure

Previously Briefly News reported that Khanya Mkangisa's beauty had wowed social media users. Many reacted to a trending post saying the Shattered actress is among the most beautiful in Mzansi. Khanya is a household star in South Africa.

The stunner has graced our television screens in productions like Shattered, Isidingo and Step Up to a Start-Up and Harvest. Not only that, but the multi-talented stunner is also a television presenter and a DJ.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News