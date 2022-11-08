South Africans have taken to social media to marvel at Khanya Mkangisa's beauty and body

Many reacted to a snap shared by media personality Mr Smeg who said the Isidingo star is beautiful

Social media users agreed that Khanya is among the most beautiful actresses in South Africa

Khanya Mkangisa's beauty has wowed social media users. Many reacted to a trending post saying the Shattered actress is among the most beautiful in Mzansi.

Khanya Mkangisa has been praised for her beauty by social media users. Image: @ilovekhanya.

Source: Instagram

Khanya is a household star in South Africa. The stunner has graced our television screens in productions like Shattered, Isidingo and Step Up to a Start-Up and Harvest. Not only that, but the multi-talented stunner is also a television presenter and a DJ.

The actress charted Twitter mentions when popular media personality Michael Bucwa, Mr Smeg, posted her picture on his social media page. Mr Smeg raved about the star's looks, and Mzansi agreed with him. He wrote:

"Khanya Mkangisa is beautiful."

Mr Smeg's followers flocked to his post's comments section to marvel at the actress' beauty and banging body.

@traqboyzsa said:

"Why are they do that standing or crossing legs when taking pix or kukhandwa ma hips."

@Trumpgotyou replied:

"Mr Smeg, I think I saw ur weakness it's definitely tights/leggings once u see them, then automatically, someone is beautiful... Dankie Mr Smeg, the finisher."

@ChikumaTheodore commented:

"Ask her out for lunch, my friend ."

@melmkhize wrote:

"I just need to meet her face to face she will qoma me this beautiful lady."

@mrmissmrsS noted:

"Yes she is pretty probably the most beautiful celeb in Africa."

Source: Briefly News