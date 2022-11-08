Lungisani "Mr Music" Mthethwa shared on social media that he was in a car accident that almost took his life

The former Idols SA contestant was on his way from KwaZulu-Natal to Johannesburg when a truck came out of nowhere, smashing his car

Loyal fans of the famous singer have sent out prayers to him and his family during the difficult and traumatic time

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Former Idols SA finalist Lungisani Mthethwa, known as Mr Music, survived a bad car accident.

The horrible car crash happened on 31 October 2022 while he travelled from Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal, to Johannesburg. Mr Music said a truck driver almost took his and his brother's life.

Former ‘Idols SA’ Finalist Mr Music Involved in a Horrible Car Accident, Singer Says Left Front Tyre Came Off

Source: Facebook

According to TshisaLIVE, the singer said he and his bros were waiting for traffic lights to turn green, and a truck came at them out of nowhere. Lungisani added that the driver crashed the side of his car.

Mr Music shared on Facebook that he believes the driver was drunk because he swore at them after the smash and fled the scene.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The Idols SA star said he refused to let the man drive away without taking responsibility.

"He swore at me and suddenly ran away. Lucky enough the car was still on ignition and could be able to move, we rushed after him and we got him. A left front tyre got off during the motion and we survived."

Mr Music shared snaps depicting the scary accident on Facebook, and peeps rushed to the comments section. Netizens have sent prayers to Mr Music and his bros. Other people want the truck driver to be located and held responsible for the car accident. Peeps shared the following comments:

@Sinakho Cnara said:

"That's truck drivers for you they once bumped my mom's car luckily, no one was harmed. Uxolo bhuti."

@Tetelo Matlwa shared:

"God is good we thank him for your life."

@Qhawekazi Thandeka Mbatha Majola posted:

"Sorry about that, but I thank God for saving your lives, guys."

@MaPhilly Zoorlu replied:

"We are grateful to God for saving you guys❤❤death is sneaky these days."

@Zikhona Nomagila commented:

"God is in control of everything, buddy❤❤❤"

@Vusi V Mgenge also said:

"They must pay."

@Thokozani Nhlapo also shared:

"Sending love to you and your family Mr Music."

@Mxolisi S Mkhwanazi added:

"‍♂️ Yuuw, This is very bad. We just appreciate the fact that you’re fine."

Mpilwenhle Mokopu leaves Idols SA

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mpilwenhle Mokopu had been eliminated from Idols SA. The talented singer was voted off the singing competition on Sunday, 10 November.

The show's viewers took to social media to express their disappointment after their fave failed to get enough votes to move to the next round.

TshisaLIVE reports that Mpilwenhle sang her new Amapiano song Ngiyazifela before her elimination on Idols SA.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News