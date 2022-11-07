Idols SA viewers have taken to social media to show love to Idols SA singer Mpilwenhle after she was eliminated on Sunday night

The talented contestant performed her new original song Ngiyazifela before finding out that she did not get enough votes to move to the next round of the singing competition

The viewers of Idols SA shared that Mpilwenhle's future is too bright and slammed people who didn't vote for the vocalist

Mpilwenhle Mokopu has been eliminated from Idols SA. The talented singer was booted off the singing competition on Sunday, 10 November.

‘Idols SA’ singer Mpilwenhle has been booted off competition. Image: @idolssa

Source: Instagram

The viewers of the show took to social media to express their disappointment after their fave failed to get enough votes to move to the next round.

TshisaLIVE reports that Mpilwenhle sang her new Amapiano song Ngiyazifela before before her elimination on Idols SA.

Peeps took to Twitter to share their thoughts on her performances on the show before she got eliminated. Many said her future in the music industry is too bright.

@sylvesterchauke wrote:

"Mpilo is most def going to be one to watch in the industry. Fact!!!!! Thank you for your gift sis."

@Maritza_Ritzie commented:

"South Africa you have failed Mpilo."

@Ehn_Dee said:

"Whaaaaaat? South Africa what? Mpilo? Le mborile this year."

@TheCPTtwins wrote:

"This is Mpilo! She got a smooth voice ! She is talented !! A beautiful melody of a person. I can’t wait to see more of her! Mpilwenhle is her name! SHOW HER SOME LOVE."

@stix_lucius said:

"The way Mpilo was so stress free about her eviction, she literally knows her future is already secure. A banger single, JR ready to sign her and I’m sure a lot more waiting for her…"

@Mbalien82871974 added:

"All the best to Mpilo. You gave us a good show."

