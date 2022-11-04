Zodwa Wabantu has posted a snap of herself kneeling in front of Cassper Nyovest when they met at a gig in Menylyn

The reality TV star and dancer shared that she respects Cassper because he's a go-getter and his work ethic inspires her

Social media users took to Zodwa's comment section and praised her for remaining humble ans showing respect to her industry peers

Zodwa Wabantu has taken to her timeline to share a pic of herself showing mad love to Cassper Nyovest. In honour of the rapper, the exotic dancer was kneeling in front of Cassper in the pic she posted.

Zodwa Wabantu shared a pic of herself kneeling in front of Cassper Nyovest. Image: @zodwalibram, @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

The reality TV star and Mufasa met at a gig in Menylyn over the weekend. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, 3 November, Zodwa captioned the snap of herself with Cassper Nyovest:

"Thokoza @casspernyovest Humbleness is the price. When I don’t have talent but I stay winning in the game."

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Zodwa expressed that she looks up to Cassper, adding that she loves his work ethic.

She praised the rapper for going after his dreams instead of waiting for a hit song or relying on a brand, saying that he'a go-getter.

Zodwa added that Mufasa is from the streets just like her which is maybe why they understand each other. Zodwa's fans took to her comment section to share their thoughts on her pic with Cassper:

malenhle_ said:

"Well done, you're always positive I love your energy."

ray_nkosi wrote:

"Zodwa meets the legend."

iam.suepeters1 commented:

"I swear he was dying with laughter @casspernyovest."

donescadaent said:

"Humbleness indeed."

official_easylife_ wrote:

"Good one, but kneeling down to greet someone doesn't really mean humble, you can still do that and disrespect the person with words at the end. So let people speak for you if you are humble or not."

palesa_saartjie2022 added:

"I'm very humbled by your love hle, sis."

Cassper Nyovest shows off his lux whips

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest is a big flex. The rapper took to social media to show off his posh whips while while holidaying in Cape Town.

The Siyathandana hitmaker posted snaps of himself posing next to his white Bentley and new white McLaren. He was at the Table Mountain in the Mother City when he took the pics.

The rapper-turned-businessman's post inspired many of his fans. Even celebs such as Somizi reacted to Don Billiato's post.

