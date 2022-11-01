Award-winning South African rapper Nomuzi "Moozlie" Mabena was crowned the queen of this year's Halloween costumes

The starlet left nothing to the imagination when she slipped into a barely-there green Tinkerbell outfit, complete with wings

Social media came to a standstill with the sultry outfit, followers including celebs left comments on the post

Moozlie Mabena is one celebrity who is not afraid of showing too much skin. The rapper left her followers gasping for air when she posted snaps of her Halloween costumes.

Moozlie bares all in her skimpy Tinkerbell-inspired Halloween costume. Image: @moozlie.

Source: Instagram

This year's spooky season has seen many celebs dumping traditional scary outfits for some sizzling looks. Stars like Kim Kardashian, Pearl Thusi and Uncle Waffles looked all kinds of hot this Halloween.

One star who made sure to give Mzansi something to talk about was Moozlie Mabena, who rocked a skimpy Tinkerbell costume. The rapper looked delicious in a tiny green dress that left little to the imagination. She completed her fairy look with a pair of wings, blonde hair and gladiator heels.

Social media users, including rapper Cassper Nyovest, actress Pearl Thusi and reality TV star Londie London, headed to the comments section to dish out their thoughts.

@pearlthusi said:

"My Halloween Bestie!!!!!"

@casspernyovest commented:

"Asbonge."

@londie_london_official added:

"Yhooo."

@officiallynanette wrote:

"One thing about my Queen Mooz, she will EAT. She will slay. And she will serve. MOTHER ."

@raba.roskamrsa added:

"Yass, Tinkerbell.Do you grant wishes?"

@bennybillionaire__said:

"Woza wena Tinkie "

@janemusic_sa wrote:

"Omg you guys look so good."

