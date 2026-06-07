Rassie Erasmus has announced the Springboks squad that will take part in the training camp ahead of their forthcoming fixtures

The South African rugby coach explained the reason he added some forgotten Springboks stars alongside young, talented players

The Springboks will play against the Barbarians, while the SA ‘A’ side will battle it out with Zimbabwe in the next few weeks

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Rassie Erasmus announced a 51-man training Springboks squad on Saturday, June 6, 2026, which included some uncapped talents, ahead of the team's first camp of the year in Johannesburg starting on Monday, June 8, 2026.

The camp forms part of preparations for the upcoming matches against the Barbarians, as well as the SA ‘A’ side’s clash with their bitter rivals Zimbabwe in Gqeberha on Saturday, June 20, 2026.

Erasmus decided to give loads of uncapped players, especially young talents, the chance to mix with the veterans, as he didn't have the luxury of selecting players from the Bulls, as the rugby club would be playing in the final of the United Rugby Championship against RG Snyman's Leinster.

Erasmus explains Springboks squad selection

In an interview with SA rugby after the squad announcement, Erasmus showed his excitement about the start of training for the two matches against the Barbarians, and also the SA ‘A’ clash with Zimbabwe. He is also looking forward to working with talented young uncapped players called up to mix with the veterans.

“We have assembled a sizeable squad because we need to field both a Springbok side and an SA ‘A’ team for the opening matches in Gqeberha. This approach will serve us well as we continue building depth ahead of next year’s Rugby World Cup and future campaigns,” Erasmus explained.

The Springboks coach added that the selection strikes a healthy balance between seasoned, forgotten internationals and rising stars, a combination that has previously helped create a strong talent pipeline and increased competition for places.

Erasmus on work coaching staff are doing

Discussing the training camp, Erasmus noted that the coaching staff have spent months refining structures and systems. He went further to confirm that the alignment camps, both virtual and in person, had already introduced players to the team’s expectations, with the focus now shifting to putting those lessons into practice on the field.

“The work behind the scenes has been extensive, and the players have already been exposed to our plans through various alignment camps. The next step is translating that understanding into performances during training and matches,” he added.

The 53-year-old South African rugby coach admitted that they have a demanding fixture ahead of them this season, with the games against t the Barbarians and the SA ‘A’ fixture against Zimbabwe holding the same day. They also have new competitions this year, with the most anticipated being the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series against the All Blacks of New Zealand, and the Nations Championship.

He stressed that building combinations and team chemistry quickly would be crucial, adding that every training session and meeting would play an important role in ensuring the squad is fully prepared for the challenges ahead.

Welsh rugby legend retires

Briefly News previously reported that an international rugby legend announced that he will call time on his iconic career at the end of this season, bringing a close to a prolific playing journey.

The 34-year-old Wales icon George North has earned 121 caps, won four Six Nations titles and two Grand Slams.

Source: Briefly News