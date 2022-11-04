Mzansi peeps have continued to praise Lamiez Holworthy and Khuli Chana's romance following their private gender reveal ceremony on Wednesday

The couple got hitched traditionally in 2019 but only signed official documents during the stunning pregnancy reveal party attended by family and close friends only

Social media users praised the celeb couple for keeping their ceremony simple and for continuing to support and show love to each other

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mzansi can't get enough of Khuli Chana and Lamiez Holworthy's love. Social media users just love the way the celeb couple loves each other.

Lamiez Holworthy and Khuli Chana have been praised for the way they love each other. Image: @khulichana01

Source: Instagram

The rapper and his Metro FM presenter wife threw a private and personal gender reveal party and celebrated their love on Wednesday, 2 November. They posted a cute clip of their celebration on their timelines. Family members and close friends were the only guests on the perfect day.

ZAlebs reports that the couple is expecting a baby boy. Their traditional wedding took place three years ago but they only signed official documents on Wednesday.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Taking to Twitter, the couple's fans shared their thoughts on the fairy-tale love story. Many praised Khuli Chana and Lamiez Holworthy for the love and support they show each other on a daily.

@ipsmok wrote:

"Bathong, Lamiez and Khuli Chana's love affair. My kind of loving, commitment, support oh my goodness. I see God's love there."

@MaabuleM said:

"Lamiez and Khuli Chana were already married, they just didn't sign. Yesterday they were signing. I like how they moved. It's unnecessary expenditure to have a big white wedding with all the glam."

@towdeemac commented:

"Congratulations, blessings, more life and more love. My heart is so full."

@unpluxe wrote:

"Rea le lebugisa boo Rra Morule, Ngwetsi ke ya rona. May God strengthen your union and continue to guide you in your journey not only as husband and wife, but as parents as well. Got mad love for you, guys."

@grace_nchoba said:

"This is beyond perfect Mr Morule and Mrs Morule. Congratulations to you bagolo."

@theFitnessPrii added:

"Watching you and @LamiezHolworthy love each other is a blessing. There's just something so authentic and beautiful about it. I love LOVE YOU GUYS. CONGRATULATIONS FAVES."

Zodwa Wabantu kneels in front of Cassper Nyovest

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Zodwa Wabantu took to her timeline to share a pic of herself showing mad love to Cassper Nyovest. In honour of the rapper, the exotic dancer was kneeling in front of Cassper in the pic she posted.

The reality TV star and Mufasa met at a gig in Menylyn over the weekend. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, 3 November Zodwa captioned the snap of herself with Cassper Nyovest:

"Thokoza @casspernyovest Humbleness is the price. When I don’t have talent but I stay winning in the game."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News