DJ Lamiez Holworthy used her platform to talk about how negative it can be to give too much attention to people's posts on the socials

The musician interacts with her followers often, and she had something to say about luxury lifestyle aesthetics and how they affect people

Lamiez gave an honest take on the real world and said that social media could be harmful if someone is not careful

DJ Lamiez has a giving heart as she drops wisdom for her young followers on the socials. The musician recently gave her two cents on the lavish lives people always seem to have on platforms such as Instagram.

The DJ is a local fave thanks to her career in music, and she always does her best to give back Lamiez recently gave words of wisdom that offered insight into lies on social media and what it does to young people.

DJ Lamiez Holworthy gives Mzansi young adults advice

Lamiez told her Instagram followers that social media is often all for show. ZAlebs reports that Lamiez reshared a tweet on her Instagram story that read:

"Ya'll kill me with the fur. We are only in our twenties it's ok to be normal I promise."

According to ZAlebs, Lameiz fully agreed, as she added to the tweet and said that social media is fake and that people must focus on themselves. She wrote:

"I'm going to need you all to take it easy. Social media is not a real place. You're on the right track, and it's okay to be figuring this life thing out. Zero pressure!"

Lamiez often gets love on social media for her often inspring posts. The DJ also celebrated falling pregnant with rapper Khuli Chana's child.

