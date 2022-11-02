Sithelo Shozi responded to people who have been claiming that she got a body transformation to help her love life

The influencer went through the controversial BBL surgery overseas, and many people have been speculating about why she did it

Sithelo had a sit-down on Metro FM's Afternoon Drive with Tbo Touch, where she explained her reasons in detail

Sithelo Shozi has been in the headlines for drama with her baby daddy Andile Mpisane and her body enhancements. Many people have speculated about why she goes under surgery to improve her body's aesthetics, and some assumed she does it to get male attention.

Sithelo Shozi was on MetroFM and talked about her body openly when she told Tbo Touch why she had a BBL. Image: Instagram/@_sithelo

Sithelo was on Metro FM, where she got candid about her reasons for having body surgery. The influencer explained that he has no one else in mind when she gets her body done.

DJ Sithelo's surgery boosted star's self-esteem

ZAlebs reports that Sithelo was on Metro FM's Afternoon Drive, where she told Tbo Touch that she enhances her body for her confidence. She said:

"I don’t do it for men, it’s for myself. It starts with you appreciating yourself and having more confidence in yourself. Appearance is everything for me."

Sithelo also clarified that a BBL means that she had her own fat injected into her behind instead of implants. The influencer also says she paid at least R100 000 for her procedure, but it depends on how much work they have to do.

Sithelo constantly gets a lot of love on social media as people love her lifestyle. People are often blown away by her flawless Instgram posts.

isabella_jennerx commented:

"You look great."

@__miss_tasha__ commented:

"Baby girl. You’re my girl @_sithelo."

_athanathi commented:

"Main character."

gcinokuhle267 commented:

"Yazi I read some thing bathi South African girls are like ice boys for sithelo. Babes usho musuwafuna please."

_pearl_sona commented:

"Somebody tweeted "we huns treat Sthelo as our grootman". They don't understand yiMayor yetheku mama womkhandlo."

"Nobody will pay me off": Sithelo says court case against Andile is underway

Briefly News previously reported that DJ Sithelo Shozi is determined to get justice after claiming she was abused by Royal AM football player and chairman Andile Mpisane.

Sithelo took to Twitter to reveal that her case was heard in court on 31 October 2022. The DJ responded to a tweep who wanted an update about the serious accusations she made.

Sithelo said she could never be bribed into silence. Her tweet implied that she is looking for justice as much as the people who started a petition to get her a protection order against Andile Mpisane.

