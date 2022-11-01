Sithelo Shozi and Andile Mpisane's day in court arrived on the 31st of October 2022, after the DJ levelled domestic abuse against the Royal AM chairman

Sithelo revealed this on social media after a curious fan asked if the proceedings took place on the specified date

Tweeps are concerned because there have been rumours that Sithelo was bribed to remain silent about the abuse allegations

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Sithelo Shozi recently took Andile Mpisane to court, as expected, after levelling abuse accusations against the Royal AM chairman. Image: @_sithelo and @andilempisane10

Source: Instagram

DJ Sithelo Shozi is adamant that no one will stop her from seeking justice after allegedly being abused by Royal AM football player and chairman Andile Mpisane.

Sithelo revealed on her Twitter timeline that her case was heard in court on 31 October 2022. The DJ was responding to a tweep who was curious about the next steps as the serious accusations are public knowledge.

"Today’s the 31st, was your case heard and the protection order granted? @sithelo_shozi"

Sithelo then said she would never be paid to remain silent about the allegations. Her tweet implied that she wants justice as much as the people on social media who started a petition to get her a protection order against Andile Mpisane.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"I was definitely in court this morning. Nobody will EVER pay me off."

Sithelo Shozi and a fan had the following interaction on Twitter:

Tweeps worried MaMkhize bribed Sithelo to keep quiet about the domestic violence allegations

Tweeps speculated not long ago that Sithelo might be bought to remain silent about the accusations because she was not sharing any updates on the case's next steps.

Some hints that got Mzansi talking were Sithelo buying a luxurious car and flying to Turkey to get a BBL. They claimed she received large sums of money from MaMkhize, Andile's mother, to avoid going to court.

Sithelo then defended herself by posting the following tweet:

Sithelo Shozi claps back at peeps saying she abandoned her mom

Briefly News previously reported that Sithelo Shozi has clapped back hard after she was accused of abandoning her mom. A YouTuber claimed the stunner lives lavishly in the burbs while her mother lives in an abandoned township house.

The media personality took to her timeline to react to the trending post. In the post, there were pics of Sithelo living it up and a snap of the abandoned house that her mom allegedly lives in.

Sithelo Shozi didn't mince her words when she reacted to the tweep who tweeted the post making the claims.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News