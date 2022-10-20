Sithelo Shozi took to her timeline to clap back hard after she was accused of slaying while her mom allegedly lives in an abandoned township house

Clapping back, Sithelo threw shade in the direction of the tweep who shared her stunning pics and the snap of the old house

Sithelo's followers took to her comment section to applaud her for her fire comeback and accused those who made the claims of being jealous

Sithelo Shozi has clapped back hard after she was accused of abandoning her mom. A YouTuber claimed the stunner is living lavishly in the burbs while her mother lives in an abandoned township house.

Sithelo Shozi clapped back after being accused of neglecting her mom while she's living it up. Image: @_sithelo

Source: Instagram

The media personality took to her timeline to react to the trending post. In the post, there were pics of Sithelo living it up and a snap of the abandoned house that her mom allegedly lives in.

Sithelo Shozi didn't mince her words when she reacted to the tweep who tweeted the post making the claims. According to ZAlebs, the stunner asked:

"Okay but ikabani lana (whose house is this)?" she asked.

Sithelo's comeback got her people going. They took to her comment section on Twitter and praised her for being the queen of clap backs.

@k_hensanii commented:

"This question is dusting me."

@SondiyaHerself said:

"Your questions kill me."

@I_am_Bucie wrote:

"Her clap backs are always crazy."

@Nyaume5 commented:

"Everyday you just choose to be funny."

@Thamathamaa said:

"The comeback is dusting me."

@mlurhhh wrote:

"You got a degree in responding shem."

@Roshroshi91 added:

"Lmaoooooooo, there’s actually no way anyone can hate you. How are you so effortlessly funny."

Minnie Dlamini's swimwear pics leave Mzansi divided

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Minnie Dlamini is still on everyone's lips after her recent swimwear pics surfaced on social media on Wednesday, 20 October. The pics have left Mzansi divided.

Some tweeps believe that the media personality is no longer as hot as she was back in the day while others disagreed. The hot debate was sparked by popular and controversial Twitter user Chris Excel.

The catfish account shared a collage of Minnie and Unathi Nkayi's pics. They were both rocking swimwear in the pics. According to ZAlebs, Chris captioned his post:

"Life is unpredictable. Who knew that one day Unathi will be hotter than Minnie Dlamini."

Peeps took to his comment section and shared mixed reactions to his post. Many agreed with him while Minnie's stans defended their fave.

Source: Briefly News