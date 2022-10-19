Minnie Dlamini shared a few unedited pictures of her spending lounging by the pool in a swimsuit

Unathi Nkayi, who puts in the effort at the gym to look stunning herself, complimented Minnie on her physique

Mzansi people flocked to Minnie's Instagram to share their opinions about her beautiful body, some said she looks different

Unathi Nkayi praises Minnie Dlamini on her stunning body. Image: @minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

Unathi Nkayi showed her celeb bestie Minnie Dlamini some love after she posted jaw-dropping pictures in a swimsuit on her Instagram page.

The two media personalities are known for their stunning bodies that they regularly share on social media, but Minnie recently got mixed reviews from Mzansi netizens on her new snaps. Trolls called her a former baddie after having a baby and going through a divorce, and some people were concerned, saying she looked tired.

But Unathi, who's had her own body transformation through the years, was there sprinkling some positivity in her comments. According to Zalebs, Unathi shared with her followers that it took ten years to get her ideal body after people were sceptical when she told them she wanted to lose weight.

“Once in a while, I post before and after pics as you request. It’s taken me ten years to be sort of stable in this new and permanent me. But I have had to work for it. Every day I have had to choose my dreams and that comes with work. Wanting to be happy has meant I have had to wake up and work on my happiness."

See Minnie's pictures from her page below:

Read a few comments about Minnie's pictures:

@traceylange stated:

"If I say what I want to say, I’ll be blocked, so let’s just ."

@unathi.co shared:

"Yebo! You look smashing."

@pasiedon posted:

"Let me sit here and read all these lies in the comment section."

@jack_knifedsa commented:

"My problem is that your body is giving me heart palpitations."

@quinton_1008 said:

"mmapsi_s k exhausted."

@mmapsi_s asked:

"So okay, I have the speaker and the hair. Where do I get the body?"

@ashyashym wrote:

"It's the flat tummy for me."

@its_me_kyra_zeta added:

"OTown will come out with a new single about this body. "

