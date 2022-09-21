Media personality Minnie Dlamini has aired all the dirty laundry about her skincare product MD Body SA

The stunner said she had to remove all her products from shelves because their numbers were not doing well

This comes after reports that the famous products' prices dropped as low as R5 at some South African stores

Minnie Dlamini has opened up about letting go of her skincare brand MD Body SA following SARS rumours.

Minnie Dlamini has confirmed that the production of her skincare products has been halted. This comes after City Press reported that MD by Minnie Dlamini products had been removed from Shoprite, Checkers, and Clicks stores.

On Tuesday, the stunner spoke with celebrity commentator Nono D on her YouTube channel, leaving no stone unturned. Dlamini stated that, as much as it would have been nice to continue selling the products, she had to accept that not everything was perfect.

Dlamini said that she liquidated the company and views this as a learning opportunity for her future as a budding businesswoman.

"Things happen. You work with people, it does not always end that well. It was a great learning curve for me and with everything that happens in life."

The controversy surrounding Minnie Dlamini's skincare products

According to City Press, the skincare line was sold at Shoprite for R5 last year. The beauty line was launched in June 2019 but failed to raise its prices due to a lack of consumer demand.

City Press further reported that it included body lotions, soaps, and body washes in three variations: cocoa crystal, rose quartz, and tropical topaz.

Minnie Dlamini Skincare Range Discontinued After Not Paying SARS Taxes for the 3rd Time

Briefly News previously reported that Minnie Dlamini set tongues wagging when it was revealed that she no longer owns a skincare company. The company of seasoned TV presenter Minnie Dlamini failed to comply with SARS regulations.

Minnie Dlamini's beauty care line appears to have made some business mistakes. Many netizens reacted positively to the news that Minnie Dlamini's products would be discontinued.

Musa claims that the media personality's beauty products are no longer available for purchase in a post she shared. According to the post, Minnie Dlamini's brand failed to pay annual SARS taxes three times in a row and is no longer in business due to a failure to comply with sales regulations.

