Minnie Dlamini has a skincare range that is now rumoured to be unavailable after failing to follow South African tax law

Controversial blogger Musa Khawula spread the news about Minnie Dlamini's beauty products being discontinued

The Twitter post circulated on social media as South Africans reacted to Minnie Dlamini's allegedly failed business

Minnie Dlamini had tongues wagging after rumours spread that she no longer has a skincare company. The seasoned TV presenter, Minnie Dlamini's company, failed to keep up with SARS rules.

Minnie Dlamini allegedly lost one of her businesses of beauty products brand that failed to keep up with SARS taxes. Image: Instagram/@minniedlamini

It seems Minnie Dlamini made some business mistakes with her beauty care line. Netizens reacted to the news that Minnie Dlamini's products would be discontinued and many were in support of the news.

Minnie Dlamini's beauty care line

In a post shared by the controversial blogger alleges that the media personality's beauty products are no longer available for purchase. The post claims that Minnie Dlamini's brand failed to keep up with annual SARS taxes three times in a row and no longer exists because of a failure to comply with sales regulations.

Many netizens admitted they never knew that Minnie had beauty products available. Others who knew gave the range a bad review or admitted that they were always suspicious of the company.

@ThabiSoul_Deep commented:

"I only know about this product now during its discontinuation process, yooh."

@THE_RED_KAI commented:

"When this brand launched, I said it was a front, and she has no business acumen. People called me a hater. Now she is robbing SARS and the very same South Africans who defended her."

@Miso_licious commented:

"I did not even know she had a skincare line. Haibo!"

@zarmaaaaa commented:

"The marketing of this range really sucked bandla ngathi ileya cider yaloya."

@Phumi_nkunaLFC commented:

"Triggered my hives so bad I regretted wasting my money."

@Mabusayza_Z commented:

"I didn't even know she had a skincare range."

