Kelly Khumalo is once again in the limelight as her late partner Senzo Meyiwa's murder trial is in full swing

South Africans have Kelly Khumalo under a microscope, and most recently, many online users were speculating that the Empini hitmaker is having a baby

A clip of Kelly Khumalo shared on the socials made waves on the internet over what most peeps think is a pregnancy

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Afro-pop star Kelly Khumalo is under the watchful eye of suspicious South Africans. Kelly Khumalo is getting dragged on Twitter thanks to a video of her that left many people thinking she might be carrying a child.

Kelly Khumalo continues to be the talk of the town as even more people are starting to dislike her after watching a video that looks like she may be pregnant. Image: Instagram/@kellykhumaloza

Source: Instagram

Online peeps are convinced that Kelly Khumalo had a hand in Senzo Meyiwa's murder, and every step she makes publicly is a cause for judgement. The new clip of Kelly Khumalo has many people convinced that she has a third child on the way.

Kelly Khumalo dances at Shoprite and sparks pregnancy gossip

ZAlebs reported that Kelly is suspected of having another baby. Popular Twitter account @AdvoBarryRoux is responsible for the latest heat Kelly is receiving on the internet. The snap shared on Twitter shows Kelly laughing and dancing with Shoprite employees who are singing and chanting Kelly's name to support her.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Netizens quickly noticed that there was something different about Kelly in the video. Online users quickly pointed out that Kelly seems to have a slight bump that looks like she's pregnant. Many peeps were immediately convinced that Kelly Khumalo was carrying a third child as they harshly criticised her.

@Kay_147 commented:

"Is she pregnant?"

@WavyLiveTV commented:

"This is disgusting to watch."

@ZakiMathebula commented:

"She looks like pregnant. But celebrate while she still has days outside of jail kuzoshuba for Kelly."

@K_Matsaung commented:

"Faking happiness and contentment in the middle of a breakdown. Somebody pray for her ke busy nna, pity #SenzoMeyiwatrial."

@C_chaba commented:

"A man is dead."

@Nomz_Rozay commented:

"Ok, I take back what I said about Kelly. This is so distasteful."

@Winnie23kinz commented:

"She should continue her time is nearing."

@Tsietsi_Mohale commented:

"They have no shame. Singing and celebrating for a murder conspirator."

@PhD_Dooper commented:

"Kelly Khumalo is pregnant. Congratulations!"

@BrianTupana commented:

"She is the biggest superstar in Africa, I would have joined to praise her highness."

@onele_dude commented:

"The cancel culture has double standards too."

@bozzie_t commented:

"She should not be allowed to be happy until the truth comes out about Senzo."

"It's the motive": SA reacts, defence says Khumalo benefited from Meyiwa's death

Briefly News previously reported that Instructing Attorney Timothy Thobane suggested that slain soccer star Senzo Meyiwa had a life policy which his then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo stood to benefit from. The lawyer is representing four of the men accused of Meyiwa’s murder.

Thobane was cross-examining state witness and Meyiwa’s long-time friend Tumelo Madlala in the North Gauteng High Court on Thursday, 15 September, when he made the allegations. He told the court that he would bring a witness to testify that Khumalo was a signatory and beneficiary of the life policy.

According to SABC News, the attorney did not give details about how long before Meyiwa’s death the policy was taken out. However, Madlala was unfazed by the remarks saying Meyiwa’s life policies had nothing to do with him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News