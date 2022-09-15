Instructing Attorney Timothy Thobane made damning allegations in the North Gauteng High Court on Thursday, 15 September

The lawyer suggested that Senzo Meyiwa had a life policy which his then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo stood to benefit from

Thobane told the court that he would bring a witness to testify that Khumalo was a signatory and beneficiary of the life policy

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

PRETORIA - Instructing Attorney Timothy Thobane suggested that slain soccer star Senzo Meyiwa had a life policy which his then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo stood to benefit from. The lawyer is representing four of the men accused of Meyiwa’s murder.

The defence team in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial suggests that Kelly Khumalo stood to benefit from his death. Image: Oupa Bopape & Adam Davy

Source: Getty Images

Thobane was cross-examining state witness and Meyiwa’s long-time friend Tumelo Madlala in the North Gauteng High Court on Thursday, 15 September, when he made the allegations. He told the court that he would bring a witness to testify that Khumalo was a signatory and beneficiary of the life policy.

According to SABC News, the attorney did not give details about how long before Meyiwa’s death the policy was taken out. However, Madlala was unfazed by the remarks saying Meyiwa’s life policies had nothing to do with him.

The attorney seemingly implied that the focus should shift from his clients to Khumalo instead, according to The Citizen. Meyiwa was shot in Khumalo’s mother’s house in Vosloorus, in 2014.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Sifisokuhle Ntuli, Muzikawukhulelwa Sthemba Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Ncube and Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa are accused of Meyiwa’s death.

South Africans disturbed by revelation:

Mabila Ndiwanga Maanda said:

“That was the motive for this shooting. That lawyer said Senzo was complaining about Kelly.”

Kopano Skopman wrote:

“And still, they’ll protect Kelly but if it was the other way round Senzo would be serving a life sentence now.”

Mateye Chichi added:

“If it was Kelly that got killed that night. Meyiwa would be serving 10 life sentences right now.”

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: Advocate Malesela Teffo barges into court to speak with judge about 2nd docket

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial got off to a rocky start on Thursday, 15 September, when former defence lawyer, Advocate Malesela Teffo, stormed into the courtroom and demanded to speak to Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela.

The lawyer clad in legal robes walked into the North Gauteng High Court and chatted with lawyers before making his way to the judges’ chambers.

Teffo who was representing four of the five men accused of Meyiwa’s murder was followed by armed police officers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News