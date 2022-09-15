Former defence lawyer in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Advocate Malesela Teffo, stormed into the courtroom on Thursday, 15 September

The advocate claimed that he wanted to discuss the second docket that suggests Meyiwa's then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo was the murderer

It was reported that Advocate Zandile Mshololo alerted security officers saying that Teffo was in the court to “fight” with Judge Maumela

PRETORIA - The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial got off to a rocky start on Thursday, 15 September, when former defence lawyer, Advocate Malesela Teffo, stormed into the courtroom and demanded to speak to Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela.

Former defence lawyer in the Senzo Meyiwa Murder trial Advocate Malesela Teffo barged into the courtroom. Image: @Chriseldalewis & OJ Koloti

The lawyer clad in legal robes walked into the North Gauteng High Court and chatted with lawyers before making his way to the judges’ chambers. Teffo who was representing four of the five men accused of Meyiwa’s murder was followed by armed police officers.

According to SowetanLIVE, Advocate Zandile Mshololo was heard saying that Teffo was in the court to “fight” with Judge Maumela. Thereafter, the judge appeared in the courtroom accompanied by police officers and said he was delayed due to mixed messages he received about a meeting.

State Advocate George Baloyi said Teffo wanted to deal with the matter of the controversial second docket related to the murder. He said that the advocate wanted all the parties involved in the trial to see the judge, and when they refused, he forced his way past them.

The second docket names Meyiwa’s then-girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo as the killer. However, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are on trial for the murder.

Teffo is facing possible disbarment or suspension in a Legal Practice Council due to his behaviour in the courtroom, TimesLIVE reported. He is believed to have misled the court, threatened clients, and acted unethically.

South Africans react to Teffo’s presence in court:

@PretoriaProudly said:

“Something is wrong with adv Teffo.”

@maya_mjoka posted:

“Teffo failed us, he would have cracked Tumelo.”

Senzo Meyiwa trial: Witness claims Senzo and Zandie Khumalo secretly dated, says Longwe pulled the trigger

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported South Africans are flocking to their social media timelines after a witness revealed that Senzo Meyiwa and Kelly Khumalo’s sister, Zandie Khumalo, secretly dated.

According to @kaziii___m on Twitter, Senzo was murdered as a result of his affair with Zandie. Longwe, who was dating Zandie at the time, is said to have pulled the trigger after discovering the pair had two timed him.

“So that’s how the fight started, Zandi was in a relationship with Longwe and he found out that Zandi slept with Senzo. Longwe took Chicco’s gun and went to Kelly’s house to confront Senzo, Longwe shot him. This is why Kelly and Zandi don’t get along.”

Source: Briefly News