South Africans are weighing in the controversial Senzo Meyiwa on the timeline and certain crucial revelations have been made

One peep has social media on a standstill after claiming the cause of death of Senzo was his secret relationship with Kelly Khumalo's sister Zandie Khumalo

Mzansi netizens are flocking to Twitter to share their honest reactions and theories about what happened on the tragic day

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

South Africans are flocking to their social media timelines after a witness revealed that Senzo Meyiwa and Kelly Khumalo's sister,Zandie Khumalo, secretly dated.

Senzo Meyiwa and Zandie Khumalo apparently dated as said by witnesses online. Image: @zandie_khumalo_gumede/Instagram and Anesh Debiky/Getty Images

Source: UGC

According to @kaziii___m on Twitter, Senzo was murdered as a result of his affair with Zandie. Longwe, who was dating Zandie at the time, is said to have pulled the trigger after discovering the pair had two timed him.

"So that's how the fight started, Zandi was in a relationship with Longwe & Longwe found out that Zandi slept with Senzo,Longwe took Chicco's gun & went to Kelly's house to confront Senzo Longwe shot Senzo & now this is why Kelly & Zandi don't get along "

"Eiii mna bethuna I'm just doing 1+1 , Thobane is the one that told us that Senzo slept with Zandi. Bendingekho kwaphaya mna. ," continued @kaziii___m.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

On Twitter, @kaziii___m shared the following posts:

South African react to Senzo Meyiwa and Zandie Khumalo dating revelation

@Annie_N150595 said:

"The only version I’m willing to believe "

@Athabae06_SAn wrote:

"this scenario makes perfect sense"

@StraightupGal shared:

"The documentary on Netflix implied Senzo's love for women. Also, Kelly finding out about Senzo's wife was explosive, so what more if it's your sister?"

@Mthwaka73031091 posted:

"Even this Tumelo I suspect he was having a relationship with Zandie."

@ChiwangaWesley replied:

"This is the cause of the death of Senzo"

@Tshisikh_Tov commented:

"Defence lawyers are busy not sticking to one topic, n this could somehow confuse Tumelo n crack in the process but hey Tumelo as well is not doing a favour to the defence representative interesting."

@Mczana also said:

"Remember the reason Thobani and Mshololo are in the courtroom. They are paid to sow doubt in every evidence brought against those who paid them. They are not there to help the Meyiwa family find closure and justice. They don't stand for the truth but for their clients, guilty or not."

@Mapule22808965 added:

"What I heard is that Longwe is the one who shot senzo. I knew the truth will be revealed soon."

Ntsiki believes Senzo Meyiwa and Zandie secretly dated after watching the soccer star’s Netflix doccie

Briefly News previously reported that Ntsiki Mazwai's fiery claims are once again flooding the timeline. This time, the late soccer star Senzo Meyiwa and Kelly Khumalo's sister Zandie Khumalo are on her mind.

Ntsiki confirmed on Twitter that she had just finished watching the Meyiwa documentary, Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star, which is available on Netflix, and she had noticed a few things.

Mazwai believes Zandie and Senzo were secretly dating after closely observing everyone who appeared in the doccie, including Senzo Meyiwa, Kelly Khumalo, and Zandie Khumalo's actions.

Source: Briefly News