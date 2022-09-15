Ntsiki Mazwai took to social media to share his opinions on the Senzo Meyiwa trial that is a hot topic among netizens

The poet said that after watching the Netflix documentary Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star, she couldn't help but notice how suspiciously close Senzo was with Kelly Khumalo's sister Zandie

Mazwai said they shared unusual skinship moments that should never happen because they were basically family as Kelly has a son with Senzo

Ntsiki Mazwai's fiery claims are once again flooding the timeline. This time, the late soccer star Senzo Meyiwa and Kelly Khumalo's sister Zandie Khumalo are on her mind.

Ntsiki Mazwai says she suspects that both Kelly and Zandie Khumalo had a romantic relationship with Senzo Meyiwa. Image: Lefty Shivambu/Getty Images, @kellykhumaloza, and @zandie_khumalo_gumede

Ntsiki confirmed to Twitter that she had just finished watching the Meyiwa documentary, Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star, which is available on Netflix, and she had noticed a few things.

Mazwai believes Zandie and Senzo were secretly dating after closely observing everyone who appeared in the doccie, including Senzo Meyiwa, Kelly Khumalo, and Zandie Khumalo's actions. Ntsiki made the following highly controversial claims:

"I have a confession to make....when I watched the Netflix documentary I found Senzo to be waaaay to familiar with Zandi in the one scene. He put his arms around both of them and my alarm bells went off "

On Twitter, Ntsiki Mazwai shared the following post:

Nota Baloyi alleges that Kelly and Zandie Khumalo were in a sexual relationship with Senzo Meyiwa

Ntsiki joins Nota Baloyi who made similar claims back in July 2022. Nota said Zandie and Kelly were in a romantic relationship with Senzo.

He even came up with the theory of what happened in 2014 when Senzo Meyiwa was killed in front of Kelly and Zandie Khumalo.

"Zandie & Kelly were having threesomes with Senzo with Mthokozisi playing lookout. When Longwe found out that his girlfriend & her sister were both using him as well as his music producer father to advance their careers while fulfilling Senzo's sexual fantasies, all hell broke loose."

Senzo Meyiwa trial: Kelly Khumalo trends as SA calls for her arrest after 2nd witness mentioned her name

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Kelly Khumalo's name keeps getting mentioned by witnesses in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial every time the trial resumes, and Mzansi is giving her the side eye.

On Twitter, @Diegochuene posted a controversial tweet about the Ngathwala Ngaye singer, which drew a large response. The tweet asked people to vote on whether Kelly Khumalo should be arrested or not, and the responses were interesting.

Kelly Khumalo was present on the tragic day of 26 October 2014 in the Vosloorus home where Senzo Meyiwa was killed. Kelly's younger sister Zandile Khumalo, their mother Ntombi Khumalo, Longwe Twala, Senzo's friends Mthokozisi Thwala and Tumelo Madlala, and Kelly and Senzo's son Christian were also present.

Source: Briefly News