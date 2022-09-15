South African peeps have Kelly Khumalo's name all over their lips and it's not looking good for her as they are calling for the musician's arrest

The Ngathwala Ngaye hitmaker's name keeps on popping up in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial and Mzansi believes she is involved

Kelly Khumalo was one of the people present in the Vosloorus home where Senzo Meyiwa was gunned down

Kelly Khumalo's name keeps getting mentioned by witnesses in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial every time the trial resumes, and Mzansi is giving her the side eye.

Kelly Khumalo is trending after South Africans called for her arrest after being mentioned in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial many times. Image: @kellykhumaloza/Instagram and Anesh Debiky/Getty Images

Source: UGC

On Twitter, @Diegochuene posted a controversial tweet about the Ngathwala Ngaye singer, which drew a large response. The tweet asked people to vote on whether Kelly Khumalo should be arrested or not, and the responses were interesting.

@Diegochuene shared the following post on Twitter:

Kelly Khumalo was present on the tragic day of 26 October 2014 in the Vosloorus where Senzo Meyiwa was killed. Kelly's younger sister Zandile Khumalo, their mother Ntombi Khumalo, Longwe Twala, Senzo's friends Mthokozisi Thwala and Tumelo Madlala, and Kelly and Senzo's son Christian were also present.

South Africans call for Kelly Khumalo's arrest

@lebo_lily said:

"I just saw her mo Chris Hani mall in Vosloorus, she is just living her life baby girl tjo!!! The Nerve"

@MGAZI_ML wrote:

"I don't like anything that has Kelly Khumalo in it. I don't like her. I won't be able to even press like on this tweet and I want to."

@phungula_nicola shared:

"On what grounds?"

@AddictCreation posted:

"I feel for the Meyiwa family who must sit through these court proceedings where witnesses are clearly tailoring and telling fables during broad daylight ‍♂️"

@Tyson_sa1 replied:

"I think she knows what happened, but cannot go on publicly as it might interfere with the court proceedings, however, I believe she didn't do it"

@Lekekisto commented:

"She is well connected I guess, one phone call then the Police clear off. And why would she not allow police in to hear what they want after the murder has occurred?"

@Natwee_Ree also said:

"To cut matters short everyone who was in the house was supposed to be arrested."

@Thabang21672302 also shared:

"She must be muted everywhere no gig no performance no nothing."

@rassklat added:

"She must just come forward and testify to the court. Her name is all over the case. Just tell the story and stop wasting state's time"

Kelly Khumalo trends as more details about Senzo Meyiwa’s death emerge, singer mentioned by 2nd witness

Briefly News previously reported that Kelly Khumalo continues to be hounded by the Senzo Meyiwa court case. The latest about what happened the night Senzo Meyiwa died has once again implicated Kelly Khumalo's name.

Kelly Khumalo already faced a lot of public backlash from some South Africans who think she was involved in Senzo Meyiwa's killing. The songstress has more reactions awaiting her after the state's witness talked about Kelly Khumalo in the Pretoria High Court.

947 reported that Sergeant Mthethwa, who was the second witness for the state in Senzo Meyiwa's case, said that Kelly was the person who told police that Senzo died for the first time.

