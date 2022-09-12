Kelly Khumalo is the talk of the town after the latest update on what happened the day of Senzo Meyiwa's death

The Zulu singer Kelly Khumalo was once again mentioned during the Senzo Meyiwa court case by a witness from the state

Kelly Khumalo's innocence is being questioned by peeps after the state witness, Sergeant Mlungisi Mthethwa, gave his version of events as a first responder on the crime scene

Kelly Khumalo continues to be hounded by the Senzo Meyiwa court case. The latest about what happened the night Senzo Meyiwa died has once again implicated Kelly Khumalo's name.

Kelly Khumalo is once again under suspicion from the public after the latest events in court involved a witness mentioning her name. Image: Instagram/@kellykhumaloza

Source: Instagram

Kelly Khumalo already faced a lot of public backlash from some South Africans who think she was involved in Senzo Meyiwa's killing. The songstress has more reactions awaiting her after the state's witness talked about Kelly Khumalo in the Pretoria High Court.

Kelly Khumalo called the police the night Senzo Meyiwa died

947 reported that Sergeant Mthethwa, who was the second witness for the state in Senzo Meyiwa's case, said that Kelly was the person who told police that Senzo died for the first time.

The police sergeant was one of the first people on the crime scene, and he says that Kelly told him that Senzo died when they were at the hospital. He admitted that he never asked Kelly Khumalo how she knew about the soccer star's health status.

The new information has left some netizens unsettled. Many have received the news and still think that Kelly's involvement sounds suspicious.

@NoXs_Malcom commented:

"If Senzo was declared dead upon arrival in at the hospital, how is Kelly Khumalo telling the police and not the doctors or nurses?"

@Rrrrrraaah commented:

"#SenzoMeyiwaTrail Maumela will fight tooth and nail to protect Mma Khumalo. When he hears Mma Khumalo or Kelly Khumalo, he intervenes, he wants to hear no part of it."

@Phat_Sii commented:

"Wow."

@Mmandla77 commented:

"I wanna know where she was rushing to with a man in Senzo's car when she met the police. I think the uncle told her the police are coming to the hospital and now they can bring the evidence to plant, that is the bullet projectile."

@_reekee commented:

"Just by looking at this person gives me goosebumps and negative vibes.

Meyiwa's murder trial: 2nd docket may be used for obstruction of justice charge

Briefly News previously reported that The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) seems to be considering a charge of defeating the ends of justice based on the controversial second docket on the murder of beloved Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa.

This means that the NPA will not be charging those implicated in Docket 375 for the murder of Meyiwa.

The docket allegedly incriminates Kelly Khumalo, her mother Gladness Khumalo, Zandi Khumalo and Maggie Phiri, in addition to all those who were in the house the night he was murdered, eNCA reports.

