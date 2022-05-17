Following the latest developments in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case, Mzansi social media users continued to call for the arrest of Kelly Khumalo

The late Orlando Pirates footballer was fatally shot at the singer's mother's home and many want the baby mama to be arrested so she can tell the truth

After the case of the five men accused of killing the goalie was postponed to 30 May, Kelly's name trended as peeps shared their thoughts on the trial

Kelly Khumalo's name is topping the trends list again on social media. After Senzo Meyiwa's murder case was postponed to 30 May, people who are following the case turned all their attention to the Empini singer.

Social media users want the reality TV star, who is the late Orlando Pirates goalie's baby mama, to be arrested. They are also calling for the arrest of all the people who were in Kelly's mother's home when the Bafana Bafana star was fatally shot.

There's been no conviction since Senzo was shot about a decade ago. The ongoing case of five men accused of his murder has been delayed yet again in the Pretoria High Court.

Kelly Khumalo's name is trending high on Twitter as the fans of the slain goalkeeper continue to put pressure on authorities to put her behind bars. The furious tweeps are also calling for Mzansi to "cancel" the talent musician, reports ZAlebs.

@sannie_bworld wrote:

"We must also sign a petition for Kelly Khumalo's arrest. Senzo Meyiwa s family deserve justice."

@Wade_Wilsen said:

"It is mind blowing how Kelly khumalo was never eager to explain the events of that night where the father of her kid was killed."

@justbongza commented:

"Kelly Khumalo and everyone else who was in that house must be arrested for the death of Senzo Meyiwa."

@LauricaLepita wrote:

"Kelly Khumalo needs to be cancelled very fast, once she’s not receiving any form of income she will start talking."

@mongezichwethi1 said:

"Kelly Khumalo, the truth will set you free."

@Phungashe_Phila added:

"Kelly Khumalo and her people must tell us ukuthi why was Senzo killed."

Chicco Twala throws Kelly Khumalo and son Longwe Twala under the bus

In related news, Briefly News reported that Chicco Twala has opened up about the murder of Senzo Meyiwa. The legendary music producer spoke up about the case following his arrest for allegedly pointing a "toy gun" on two City Power technicians who were working outside his home studios on Sunday night, 1 May.

In an interview, the veteran musician shared that singer Kelly Khumalo and his son, Longwe Twala, know who fatally shot the former Orlando Pirates goalie. The Bafana Bafana star was shot dead at the Empini singer's family home.

The South African reports that Chicco told Newzroom Afrika that the eight people who were present when Senzo was slayed know what happened on the fateful night.

