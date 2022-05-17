Two Pakistani nationals accused of murdering a primary school teacher appeared in the Limpopo High Court

The men allegedly dismembered Mohlale Precious Magabane's body and disposed of her body parts while driving around

The trial has been postponed to Monday 27 June in order for one of the accused, Ashan Fraz Cheema, to find legal representation

LIMPOPO - Two Pakistani men accused of murdering a Limpopo teacher and disposing of her body parts while driving around appeared in the Limpopo High Court on Monday 16 May.

The accused, Ashan Fraz Cheema, 30, and Raza Ali, 26, face charges of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, defeating the course of justice, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition and illegal immigration.

The Kabishi Primary School teacher, Mohlale Precious Magabane, was murdered on December 23, 2018. Cheema’s defence withdrew from the case and he was not represented in court. The trial is postponed to Monday 27 June for Cheema to find a defence lawyer, IOL reported.

The spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority, Mashudu Malabi Dzhangi, said Magabane and Cheema were allegedly in a relationship. Dzhangi said that both men accused of murder went to Magabane’s apartment and allegedly assaulted and killed her with a knife. They dismembered her body and put her body parts into a bag, according to TimesLIVE. They disposed of her body parts and later buried her head and arms in a shallow grave.

South Africans irate

Social media users believe that the government has failed South African citizens:

@katlego_kotu said:

“Mind they didn't recover all the body parts and the ones that were found/recovered just disappear at the morgue, this women's family has been through it, I feel for them.”

@solwaziking shared:

“At some stage will have to accept that we a truly a failed state.”

@Sir_JamesM wrote:

“Every day more foreign nationals are arrested for various crimes than ordinary citizens, the government isn't even worried about this. Next thing prisons will be full of foreign nationals.”

@Njabulo92182277 posted:

“Why are they still in court? They should get the same punishment they gave.”

@proudly_mzansi commented:

“Every day we have foreigners committing horrendous crimes and then some politicians with a straight face still tell us we must live with these animals. It's beyond a joke.”

