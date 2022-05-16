Danelle Van Der Linde, a pregnant woman, was stabbed to death allegedly by her partner who fled the crime scene

Her partner later handed himself over to the police and is expected to appear in the Kimberley Magistrate’s Court

The community calls for justice to be served and details surrounding her funeral are still being processed

NORTHERN CAPE - A 28-year-old pregnant woman, Danelle Van Der Linde, was stabbed to death allegedly at the hands of her partner at their nine-year-old son’s birthday party on Sunday 15 May. Her partner fled the crime scene and later turned himself to the police on Monday morning.

He is expected to appear in the Kimberley Magistrate’s Court on a murder charge. Van Der Linde’s family demands answers for her death and the community calls for victims of gender-based violence to speak out about abuse.

Danelle Van Der Linde, 28, who was pregnant was allegedly murdered by her partner. Image: Getty & Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

The spokesperson of the family Apostle Shaine Griqua told SABC News that people must not stay in abusive relationships. The incident was witnessed by people who are yet to receive counselling. Her details surrounding her funeral are still being processed.

The 28-year-old’s murder comes in the month when Tshegofatso Pule's boyfriend was convicted of murder. Ntuthuko Shoba was found guilty of the premeditated murder of his girlfriend who was eight months pregnant. Pule, 28, was killed and hung from a tree in Durban Deep in Roodepoort, Eyewitness News reported.

South Africans mourn

The eerily similar murder of Danelle Van Der Linde and Tshegofatso Pule has South Africans deeply horrified:

Gogo Manzini said:

“This is a war against women. Wow I am scared for my little girl’s lives and every girl really. I don't even know what peace feels like.”

Hope Las wrote:

“This really shows we not getting tired of writing R.I.P to people who dying against GBV, something is wrong with our Politicians, they not doing enough in parliament about GBV and it’s getting out of hand.”

Shepherd Thanjekwayo commented:

“I think our mentality as South Africans needs to be checked Tshogofatso case is still in Court now this guy is doing the same thing.”

Ntuthuko Shoba has been found guilty of the murder of pregnant girlfriend Tshegofatso Pule

In a related matter, Briefly News reported it has been nearly two years since the brutal murder of Tshegofatso Pule, who was pregnant at the time. Pule's boyfriend at the time, Ntuthuko Shoba is now a convicted murderer after he was found guilty of her premeditated murder on Friday, 25 March.

Pule was shot in the chest by a hitman named Muzikayise Malephane who then hung her from a tree in Roodepoort on 4 June, 2020.

According to News24, Acting Judge Stuart Wilson of the Johannesburg High Court found that the prosecution was able to prove that Shoba hired Malephane to kill Pule without reasonable doubt, however, Judge Wilson did not convict Shoba on the charge of defeating the ends of justice.

