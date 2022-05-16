Former EFF Secretary-General Godrich Gardee laid flowers and candles outside the Insika Guest House in honour of his slain daughter

The guest house belongs to Philemon Lukhele who is accused of murdering Hillary Gardee along with Albert Mduduzi Gama and Sipho Lawrence Mkhatshwa

The grieving father called for tip-offs related to his daughter's death and offered a “handsome reward” to whistle-blowers

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

MPUMALANGA - Former Economic Freedom Fighter’s Secretary-General Godrich Gardee paid homage to his daughter Hillary who was kidnapped and later murdered. The grieving father laid flowers and candles outside the Insika Guest House which belongs to Philemon Lukhele and is believed to be the place where she was held captive and tortured before she was murdered.

Lukhele is one of the three men accused of Hillary’s murder along with Albert Mduduzi Gama and Sipho Lawrence Mkhatshwa. Hillary was shopping with her three-year-old adopted daughter when she disappeared. The 28-year-old was found dead four days after her disappearance on Tuesday 3 May.

Godrich Gardee lays flowers and a candle at the guest house where his daughter, Hillary, is believed to have been held. Image: @GardeeGodrich & @HillaryGardee/Twitter

Source: Getty Images

Taking to Twitter, Gardee said:

“Today we mark the end of 10 days. We laid a wreath and lit a candle at the Guest House of Horror. They shot her at the back of the head here and in return, we came to give them flowers and a candle of peace.”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Gardee also called for tip-offs related to the murder of his daughter and offered a “handsome reward” to whistle-blowers.

The TimesLIVE reported, that a long-time friend of Lukhele, Isaac Mahlangu said the murder accused was with him at a pub on the day that Hillary was killed. The owner of the pub, Lucky George also confirmed to the newspaper that he saw Lukhele briefly.

The three murder accused face charges of rape, murder, kidnapping, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition and conspiracy to commit murder.

South Africans sympathise

Social media users have sent messages of condolences to Godrich Gardee and offered advice on how he can deal with the trauma:

@SIBUSISOZONKE said:

“Please receive some counselling from a professional Uncle Goodrich, let us allow our sister to rest in eternal peace. Until we meet tomorrow, she deserves peace and justice.”

@moliseseoe commented:

“May her soul rest in eternal peace, I don't know u personally nor your daughter, but watching your closing remarks on the funeral day as a father who lost his child made me break down in tears. #Justice for Hillary Gardee.”

@destinyofwind wrote:

“My heart weeps for her. Doing shopping as a normal activity only to find that horror awaits her. May her fighting spirit continue to fight beyond the grave and lead you to all who are linked to this horrendous matter so she can rest.”

@neebs20 posted:

“Sorry for your loss brother. A parent’s worst nightmare. I don’t blame you for your urge to find them. Do what a father needs to do to restore his child’s dignity.”

@lezeka360 added:

“The sad image will forever be engraved in our hearts. let’s put political differences aside and make South Africa safe if not for us then let’s do it for Our children, we know the problems we have let’s fix them.”

Students at Nelspruit guest house dubbed “house of horror” to be evacuated following Hillary Gardee’s murder

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported a guesthouse belonging to Philemon Lukhele, who is one of the three men accused of murdering Hillary Gardee, is set to be "evacuated".

The Insika Guest House in Mbombela, which houses students from the University of Mpumalanga, is said to be the location where Gardee was held captive. EFF leader Julius Malema referred to the guesthouse as a “house of horror” on Tuesday 10 May.

Lukhele, along with Albert Mduduzi Gama and Sipho Lawrence Mkhatshwa, face charges of rape, murder, kidnapping, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition and conspiracy to commit murder. They appeared in the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court and abandoned their bail application.

Source: Briefly News