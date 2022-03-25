Ntuthuko Shoba has been found guilty of premeditated murder for the heinous killing of his pregnant girlfriend Tshegofatso Pule

Acting Judge Stuart Wilson found that the prosecution was able to prove its case against Shoba without reasonable

Many South Africans are overjoyed that Pule and her unborn baby have received justice, while some are saddened by her murder

JOHANNESBURG - It has been nearly two years since the brutal murder of Tshegofatso Pule, who was pregnant at the time. Pule's boyfriend at the time, Ntuthuko Shoba is now a convicted murderer after he was found guilty of her premeditated murder on Friday, 25 March.

Pule was shot in the chest by a hitman named Muzikayise Malephane who then hung her from a tree in Roodepoort on 4 June, 2020.

Ntuthuko Shoba has been convicted of the murder of Tshegofatso Pule. Image: Sharon Seretlo

Source: Getty Images

According to News24, Acting Judge Stuart Wilson of the Johannesburg High Court found that the prosecution was able to prove that Shoba hired Malephane to kill Pule without reasonable doubt, however, Judge Wilson did not convict Shoba on the charge of defeating the ends of justice.

In a report by eNCA, Shoba's sentencing proceedings will take place on 10 May, 2022.

South Africans are satisfied with Ntuthuko Shoba's conviction

Shoba's conviction was emotional for a lot of South Africans on social media. Many are happy that justice has been served for Pule and her unborn child. Within minutes of the guilty verdict, Pule was trending on Twitter under the hashtag #TshegofastoPule.

Take a look at some comments:

@Mama_Bridgie said:

"She shouldn't have lost her life and she wouldn't have if he hadn't decided to cheat, impregnate her and then Kill her AND her unborn baby. I don't know if jail is enough justice. #TshegofatsoPule"

@PMokone said:

"But did you see #NtuthukoShoba swagger when the Jeep took off with #TshegofatsoPule, the one that says mission accomplished? Did you see how he drank from the bottle? This guy is a cold murderer."

@Sine_Madolo said:

"I was invested in this story. Skipped a story I was assigned to (mistake) for it. Tshego can rest now. My girl fought from beyond the grave and she got her justice ❤️#TshegofatsoPule"

@NkosanaDM74 said:

"#Tshegofatsopule "Tshego died for bringing a child to this world".... Those words from her aunt broke my heart "

@asovereignbeing said:

"I should be happy but I’m sad yazi . Every time I see a pic of Tshego my heart breaks because I have a question that will never be answered. #TshegofatsoPule"

'Mastermind' wanted Tshegofatso Pule's murder to appear a suicide, court hears

Briefly News previously reported that more details emerged in the murder trial against Ntuthuko Shoba, the alleged mastermind behind the death of his on-again-off-again girlfriend, Tshegofatso Pule, at the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

It's been widely reported that Pule was eight months pregnant with Shoba's child at the time of her killing. Muzikayise Malephane, who has since been found guilty and handed a 20-year prison term for murdering Pule, took to the dock as the State's star witness to give grim details on how Shoba had initially planned to have her killed.

According to TimesLIVE, Malephane, in his testimony, claimed to have negotiated for higher payment to carry out the murder from Shoba, who is a former high-earning Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) analyst.

Source: Briefly News