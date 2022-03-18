DJ Zinhle's fans have just proven that they will go above and beyond to show love and appreciation to their favourite

The Umlilo hitmaker was left speechless when a die-hard fan posted a hilarious portrait of the star

DJ Zinhle posted the picture to her social media pages leaving Mzansi in stitches as peeps responded with hilarious memes

DJ Zinhle's fans can pull out all the stops to impress her. However, one fan left the star short of words when he posted a portrait of what is supposed to be DJ Zinhle.

DJ Zinhle responds to funny fan art. Image: @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

The mother of two posted the image, which had been made into a collage on her social media, and fans reacted.

"Guys talk to me," she captioned the post alongside a laughing face emoji.

As expected, Mzansi flooded the comments section of the tweet with hilarious memes. Others had to mention the famous painter and artist Rasta saying he must watch out for the emerging artist.

@Collen_KM said:

"This very funny Zinhle , I hate it when our fans do this to us celebrities but anyways this is better than Rasta's drawing."

@tadiwanashechig added:

"I thought the drawing looked like the Seer from Vikings."

@Uphasin_Kaymo wrote:

"That Kid of yours is probably a Fan of Rast coz wow."

