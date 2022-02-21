A woman left eyebrows raised when she claimed she once had a good relationship with DJ Zinhle's boyfriend and baby daddy, Murdah Bongz

The young lady took to social media on Sunday to warn the Umlilo hitmaker not to get too comfortable in the relationship because she was also once Bongz's everything

The clip has received more than 2000 likes on her TikTok account as the lady has her comment section on the video-sharing app turned off

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A woman has claimed that she once dated DJ Zinhle's baby daddy, Murda Bongz. The young lady warned the Umlilo hitmaker not to get "too comfortable" in her relationship wit the Black Motion member.

A lady has warned DJ Zinhle about Murdah Bongz. Image: @djzinhle, @murdahbongz

Source: Instagram

The woman, who is dorothy_lanie93 on TikTok, took to the video-sharing platform to address the businesswoman. She shared that she was once in love with Bongz but he seemingly left her for Zinhle .

The woman shared old snaps of herself with Murder Bongz when they were still young and seemingly an item. The pics were taken at gigs. Warning the reality TV star on TikTok, dorothy_lanie93 said:

"Don't get too comfortable sweetheart, I was once his everything too," she claimed, according to ZAlebs.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The comment section's to her post were turned off. The video has been shared 175 times and has received over 2000 likes. @dorothy_lanie issued the warning on Sunday, 20 February. Murdah Bongz has not yet responded to the lady's claims yet.

Murdah Bongz shares cute video with Kairo and baby Asante

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that there is no denying that Murdah Bongz and DJ Zinhle are dotting parents. Since the birth of their baby girl Asante five months ago, the pair have been giving Mzansi baby fever with adorable pictures and videos of their family.

Murdah Bongz recently left social media users laughing out loud when he shared a hilarious family moment with DJ Zinhle and Kairo. In the video shared on Instagram, Kairo, who is DJ Zinhle and AKA's daughter, showed off her 'magic trick' that made Asante laugh.

According to TimesLive, when it was daddy Murdah Bongz's turn he made awkward sounds that left even baby Asante shook. DJ Zinhle and Kairo were laughing out loud.

Source: Briefly News