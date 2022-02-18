Murdah Bongz recently shared an adorable video with Kairo and Asante that left Mzansi gushing over their blended family

The Black Motion star and the Umlilo hitmaker has been sharing cute content of their tiny tot since her birth last year

DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz recently marked baby Asante's five-month birthday with a lovely cake and fans could not get enough of the cuteness

There is no denying that Murdah Bongz and DJ Zinhle are dotting parents. Since the birth of their baby girl Asante five months ago the pair have been giving Mzansi baby fever with adorable pictures and videos of their family.

Murdah Bongz shared an adorable video with Kairo and Asante, SA loves it. Image: @murdahbongz and @djzinhle

Murdah Bongz recently left social media users laughing out loud when he shared a hilarious family moment with DJ Zinhle and Kairo.

In the video shared on Instagram, Kairo, who is DJ Zinhle and AKA's daughter showed off his 'magic trick' that made Asante laugh. According to TimesLive, when it was daddy Murdah Bongz's turn he made awkward sounds that left even baby Asante shocked and DJ Zinhle and Kairo were laughing out loud.

"Ayi uDad," the Black Motion star captioned the video alongside laughing emojis.

His followers and fellow celebrities thought the video was hilarious and adorable at the same time. They all took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

@ceecee_ndaba wrote:

“And then lona wenzani?” - Asante’s thoughts,"

@hope_nemushiru commented:

"you'll hear about this traumatic experience 18 years later."

@_rbtsw said:

"She wasn’t impressed at all."

@mungimorongoa noted:

"She is asking herself gore and then ‍♀️."

