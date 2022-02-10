DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz' little bundle of joy has just turned five months old and the doting parents are celebrating

Asante has been following in her big sister Kairo's shoes by rocking social media timelines with her super adorable content

Zinhle and Bongz got a stunning cake to celebrate the tiny tot's milestone and followers could not get enough of the cuteness

Can you believe that baby Asante is already five months old? The little girl's famous parents, Murdah Bongz and DJ Zinhle, celebrated the special day in a simple yet beautiful way.

Murdah Bongz and DJ Zinhle have just celebrated being parents for five whole months. ZAlebs reports that Asante put on a pretty little yellow dress as her parents showed her the stunning pink cake they ordered for the celebration.

The famous parents took to Asante's budding Instagram account to share the cute little moment with her followers.

First-time dad Murdah Bongz shared the cutest video of mommy DJ Zinhle and Santy dancing to celebrate the big day.

@vimbai_m said:

"I just know Asante is gonna know how to dance, she has already started. Happy 5 months Santy."

@stella_magwai commented:

"Asante has got moves like daddy. I love her."

@vat.buka wrote:

"Asante was ready to jump to her Mummy and she enjoyed the song. Happy 5months baby girl."

@nolah_m replied:

"Looks like she wants to do daddy's dance moves."

DJ Zinhle sings a different tune about getting married to Murdah Bongz

Briefly News reported that DJ Zinhle almost gave her family a heart attack when she announced her second baby and no plans to get married. The musician was adamant about avoiding the altar by all means possible but has now seems to have a different opinion.

ZAlebs reports that DJ Zinhle spent a huge chunk of her reality show explaining why she doesn't want to get married. With each person she told that she was expecting a baby with Murdah Bongz, the DJ had to reiterate the fact that she had no desire to tie the knot.

Just as peeps were coming to terms with never having a wedding from the musician, in the latest episode of her reality show, DJ Zinhle shared that wedding bells might just be ringing.

