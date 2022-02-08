Ntombee Mzolo has pledged to continue living her best life despite mourning her kids' passing

The media personality lost her daughter in 2020 just a few years after her little son passed away in 2015

Ntombee met with other young mothers who are also still mourning the passing of their bundles of joy

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Ntombee Mzolo is living her best life despite going through the most in the past few years. The media personality took to social media recently to share that she had successfully hosted a lunch date event for mothers who lost their bundles of joy just like her.

Ntombee Mzolo has vowed to continue living her best life. Image: @ntombee_1

Source: Instagram

She took to social media after the Mothers of Angels event and promised to continue celebrating life the way she knows how. Ntombee lost her three-year-old daughter in 2020 and she also lost her son in 2015.

Taking to Instagram, the stunner shared that she was happy to finally meet all the ladies who've lost their kids face-to-face for the first time at Daruma. They had been calling and chatting to each other on their WhatsApp group before their lunch date. She captioned their pics:

"May God continue to bless and heal your beautiful souls zithandwa zeZulu. Ukuphola kwenu kuyangipholisa."

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

TshisaLIVE reports that Ntombee wrote on her Instagram stories that she still intends to live her best life despite having a soul that "has been bruised in ways I never could have imagined".

Peeps took to her comment section to applaud her for hosting such an event and to react to the pics she posted. They wrote:

sindi_sithebe said:

"Too beautiful not to share Ntombee - May our Lord and Savior continue to bless you and the beautiful mothers."

success_mpume wrote:

"Thank you for your vision sis wami @ntombee_1 I felt a lot better after becoming part of this amazing Initiative I pray every woman who has lost a child became part of this union kuyapholwa."

nosiphelo98 added:

"You were beautiful, mommies."

Ntombi Mzolo cried tears of joy as family surprises her with "love lunch"

In related news, Briefly News reported that Ntombi Mzolo cried tears of joy when her Ngcobo family surprised her with lunch recently. The singer and her hubby have been going through the most lately and her rents and siblings took it upon themselves to put a smile on her face again.

Ntombi and her boo's little girl recently passed away. They also buried their son in 2015. The Ngcobos showered the radio personality and her boo with major love during the special lunch, according to TshisaLIVE.

Ntombi's little sis, Vusiwe Ngcobo, took to Instagram to share a video of the surprise lunch. She captioned it:

"Surprise Love Lunch for the Mzolo’s. As a family, we want them to know that we are here for them and that God is still God no matter the circumstances..."

Source: Briefly News