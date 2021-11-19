Ntombi Mzolo Cries Tears of Joy as Family Surprises Her With "Love Lunch"

Media personality Ntombi Mzolo's family surprised her and her hubby with a special lunch recently

The singer and radio presenter has been going through the most lately as she lost her daughter and son a few years back

In a clip shared on social media by her little sister, Ntombi cried tears of joy when her family sang for her and gave her flowers

Ntombi Mzolo cried tears of joy when her Ngcobo family surprised her with lunch recently. The singer and her hubby have been going through the most lately and her rents and siblings took it upon themselves to put a smile on her face again.

Ntombi Mzolo cried tears of joy when her family surprised her with "love lunch". Image: @vusiwe_ngcobo

Source: Instagram

Ntombi and her boo's little girl recently passed away. They also buried their son in 2015. The Ngcobos showered the radio personality and her boo with major love during the special lunch, according to TshisaLIVE.

Ntombi's little sis, Vusiwe Ngcobo, took to Instagram to share a video of the surprise lunch. She captioned it:

"Surprise Love Lunch for the Mzolo’s. As a family, we want them to know that we are here for them and that God is still God no matter the circumstances. We thank God for his strengthening and healing power, his love, mercy and never ending grace."

Vusiwe's peers in the entertainment industry and fans took to her comment section to share their thoughts on her family's kind deed.

Arthur Mafokate said:

"This is so beautiful."

Leanne Manas wrote:

"Beautiful beautiful family! Much strength."

Andile Ncube commented:

"It’s the acapella."

refiloerefiloe89 said:

"This made me cry, y'all are blessed to have each other."

wongafp wrote:

"This is beautiful but I’m in tears not sure why."

aphiwethibafuni said:

"I don't know why I am crying cause this is just beautiful!! Family is everything."

zumatd added:

"Very deep and emotional. We thank God for the love, strength and ukuba nani in this journey. You are in my prayers."

