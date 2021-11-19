Ish: Mihlali Ndamase Shades Desperate Women Who Use Witchcraft to Keep Their Men

Mihlali Ndamase took to social media to share her opinion on the hot debate of using witchcraft on men

A tweep had shared that she recently found out that some women were using muthi to keep their men happy and prevent them from dumping them

The stunning media personality prayed that she never finds herself desperate some day to such an extent that she practices black magic on her man

Mihlali Ndamase has shared her thoughts on young women who practice witchcraft to keep their men. The popular influencer was responding to a tweep who recently fond out that some ladies are using muthi to keep their baes happily in love with them.

Mihlali Ndamase shaded desperate women who use witchcraft to keep their men.

Source: Instagram

The stunner questioned why some women use black magic to keep their men. She prayed that she never becomes desperate to keep a man because some gents are "wack".

Mihlali took to Twitter and made it known that she's not a fan of women who use muthi to prevent their boos from leaving them. ZAlebs reports that Mihlali Ndamase wrote:

"Also why are we using muthi on people? Lord may I never be this desperate to keep a man."

Tweeps took to her comment sections and shared their opinions on her take on the matter. Check out what they said below:

@Karabo47826964 said:

"My friend’s cousin attempted to dlisa a man she was financially supporting after she had willingly dumped a man with a stable job, car and property. Don’t ask me why, 6 years later, it’s still a mystery."

@Nomali88 wrote:

"Ay impela. We need to find a way to teach this young girls the importance of putting themselves. I don't know when will this notion of this kind behaviour will stop."

@MbunguZintle commented:

"I rather die single asoze. I believe in pure love too much to control people's feelings for me. Nka shwa."

@Loraine_Sibanda said:

"Then others use the muthi to fight back and keep the man stolen. Umjolo ubusy. People easily sign up for witchcraft with no care in the world."

Kourtney Kardashian buys Travis barker a vintage car on his birthday

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Kourtney Kardashian surprised her boo with a posh whip on his 46th birthday. The reality TV star presented fiancé Travis Barker with a vintage ride of his dreams at the weekend when he celebrated his birthday.

The excited drummer took to social media to show off the luxurious vehicle his bae bought for him. He shared black and white snaps of himself with Kourtney. They were rocking matching black and white skeleton outfits when they took the pics outside the Hotel Bel-Air.

Daily Mail reports that the wealthy TV star appeared to have gifted her man a vintage Buick GNX. The publication said according to Motor Biscuit, the car costs around $205 000.

