Actress Rami Chuene stunned followers when she shared photos of her mother during her 70th birthday celebrations

Rami took to social media to pen her mother the sweetest message as she thanked God for being blessed enough to reach this moment

Followers and celeb friends gathered in the comments to wish mama Chuene a happy birthday and rave about her beauty

Rami Chuene recently helped her mother to celebrate a whole 70 years of life. The actress shared some stunning photos of Mama Chuene and followers could not hold back their praises.

Rami Chuene stunned followers with snaps of her beautiful mom. Image: @ramichuene

Rami Chuene hosted a lovely birthday bash to celebrate her mom's 70th birthday. ZAlebs reports that the actress posted photos of her momma on the special day, drawing the attention of celebs such as Dineo Langa, Lerato Mvelase and Judith Sephuma.

On the Instagram post, Rami took the time to write a sweet message to MaChuene. The caption read:

"Today is my Mom’s birthday. I honestly have no words shem! Of course, tonight we celebrate. Look how beautiful and gorgeous she is! Thank you, Lord."

@SarahThabethe said:

"Ncooo sis Kate aka muhle. You are blessed friend!"

@kedibone_s commented:

"She's gorgeous Happy 45th birthday to Mama. That's how young she looks."

@ramsy_dibaks wrote:

"You are Blessed Beyond Anything to still have ur Mom. Celebrate Her and Continue praying for her life and health. 70 looks 50."

@Maetane012 added:

"Mom looks very young for 70. You got good genes right there. Happy birthday to mom."

Rami Chuene clears the air about the ongoing marriage rumours

After a successful wedding prank, Briefly News reported that Rami is a legend at her craft. She is easily one of the most talented actresses in South Africa but nobody who have thought that she would take her acting off-screen.

Rami has had the whole country thinking she was one of the many Saffas who got married on the Heritage weekend.

OKMzansi reports that Rami Chuene finally confessed to the wedding snap being a hoax. Turns out the actress landed a gig on SABC 2's Giyani: Land of Blood and the role required her to wear a wedding dress.

Source: Briefly News