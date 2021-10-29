During Heritage weekend this year, Rami Chuene caused quite a stir on the internet when she abruptly shared a snap of herself in a wedding dress

The actress had Mzansi speculating that she had tied the knot and many wondered who the mystery husband was while she remained quiet

Rami has finally opened up about the wedding and has answered all of the questions that peeps around South Ah were asking

Rami is a legend at her craft. She is easily one of the most talented actresses in South Africa but nobody who have thought that she would take her acting off-screen. Rami has had the whole country thinking she was one of the many Saffas who got married on the Heritage weekend.

Rami Chuene has finally addressed the big rumour about her wedding. Image: @ramichuene

Source: Instagram

OKMzansi reports that Rami Chuene finally confessed to the wedding snap being a hoax. Turns out the actress landed a gig on SABC 2's Giyani: Land of Blood and the role required her to wear a wedding dress.

Rami came clean when she posted the trailer to the drama series, where she can be seen wearing the exact same dress and firing some heavy guns. Chuene addressed the marriage controversy in a tweet that read:

"In my defence I never said… Thanks to ALL my family & friends for playing along, vibe u caused was beyond my expectations. My parents got calls from upset relatives! This is @GiyaniSABC2 a love gift from @tshedzapictures ❤️ to @truelovemagazine @kgopolomphela for the fueling!"

Not only was she in on the lie, but she had her family as well as entertainment blogger Phil Mphela help her fool the entire country into thinking she got married. Talk about top-notch promotion.

Source: Briefly.co.za