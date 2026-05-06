• Gayton McKenzie says southern African countries must prove their stadiums are ready before joining the 2028 AFCON bid

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• Zimbabwe is among six COSAFA nations South Africa wants to include in a joint hosting proposal for the continental tournament

• A key meeting in Harare later this month could determine whether the multi-country bid moves forward

SA minister Gayton McKenzie reveals that South Africa wants to host the 2028 AFCON tournament together with Zimbabwe and 5 other southern African countries. Image: MinisterMcK

Source: Twitter

South African Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie says Zimbabwe and five other southern African nations hoping to join a joint 2028 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) bid must first prove they have suitable stadiums ready for the tournament.

On Wednesday, 6 May 2026, the minister revealed that South Africa wants Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Botswana, Namibia and Lesotho to join its proposed 2028 AFCON hosting bid. He also stressed that countries hoping to be part of the bid would need to present ready stadium infrastructure rather than future construction plans.

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According to Zimlive, the minister made the remarks as preparations begin for discussions expected to take place during the COSAFA presidential elections in Zimbabwe on 17 May 2026.

Gayton McKenzie wants proof of stadium readiness

Speaking at an event in Johannesburg, McKenzie said South Africa was serious about bringing the tournament back to the region after last hosting AFCON in 2013.

“We are making a bid for the 2028 AFCON. We are doing it with Zimbabwe, Namibia, Botswana, Lesotho and Mozambique,” McKenzie said.

He said officials from the participating countries would meet in Zimbabwe on 17 May 2026, when the COSAFA presidential elections are scheduled to take place.

The minister said the meeting would be used to discuss the proposed regional AFCON bid and determine whether the six nations would move forward with the joint hosting arrangement

McKenzie stressed that stadium infrastructure would be one of the most important issues during those talks.

“We want to see their stadiums because we don’t want people telling us they are still going to build,” he said.

“At that meeting the final decision will be taken.”

SA Minister Gayton McKenzie wants stadium inspections before allowing 5 other nations to join AFCON bid. Image: MinisterMcK

Source: Twitter

Zimbabwe’s stadium challenges remain in the spotlight

Zimbabwe’s stadium infrastructure has come under renewed focus following the country’s proposed inclusion in the regional 2028 AFCON bid.

The National Sports Stadium in Harare is still undergoing renovations as authorities work to bring the facility back in line with FIFA and CAF standards ahead of another expected inspection.

Zimbabwe last hosted an international match in September 2021 against South Africa. Since then, the Warriors have been forced to play their home fixtures in neighbouring countries, including Botswana and South Africa, after local stadiums failed to meet CAF and FIFA requirements.

The Minister also emphasised that South Africa would continue with its plans even if the regional partnership does not materialise.

“With or without other countries, South Africa is ready to host the tournament,” he said.

The Harare meeting later this month is expected to determine whether the proposed six-country AFCON bid becomes a reality.

Pitso Mosimane's lands Spanish trial opportunity

Briefly News also reported that Pitso Mosimane confirmed his son Rea had secured a trial with a Spanish LaLiga club.

The former Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns coach said European scouts had been following the 15-year-old Kaizer Chiefs development player for some time, while reports previously linked him with interest from Italian giants AS Roma.

Source: Briefly News