Real Madrid Coach Breaks Silence As Mbappe Faces Backlash Over Italy Trip With Girlfriend
- Real Madrid boss finally addresses growing backlash over Mbappe’s Italy trip with girlfriend during a sensitive injury recovery period
- Club stance on player freedom and medical supervision comes into focus as pressure builds ahead of a decisive El Clasico clash
- Vinicius Jr rises to the occasion in Mbappe’s absence as Madrid push to stay firmly in the La Liga title race
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Real Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa has broken his silence after star forward Kylian Mbappé faced backlash over his Italy trip with his girlfriend ahead of a crucial El Clasico clash.
The French forward travelled to Sardinia with actress Ester Expósito while recovering from injury, prompting criticism at a delicate stage of the season. With Real Madrid set to face FC Barcelona, questions have been raised about timing and commitment.
Arbeloa defends Mbappe Italy trip and player freedom
Speaking on May 3, 2026, Arbeloa defended the player and clarified the club’s position.
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“All planning regarding injured players is always overseen by Real Madrid’s medical staff,” he said.
He added:
“In his free time, Mbappe can do whatever he sees fit, like any other player. I don’t get involved.”
According to GOAL, the manager stressed that medical professionals control recovery schedules and determine when players are required at the training base.
Football journalist Fabrizio Romano also shared Arbeloa’s remarks on May 4, noting that injured players remain under close supervision despite being allowed personal time.
Mbappe injury concern raises pressure before El Clasico
Mbappe’s situation comes after he sustained a semitendinosus muscle injury during a 1-1 draw against Real Betis. The forward requested to be substituted before medical tests confirmed the issue.
His availability for the upcoming El Clásico remains uncertain, with Madrid needing a positive result to keep their title hopes alive.
Reports cited by Gazeta Express suggest the backlash has extended beyond the media, with claims of dressing room dissatisfaction over perceived preferential treatment.
Vinicius Jr steps up as Madrid secure vital win
In Mbappe’s absence, Vinícius Júnior delivered a decisive performance in Madrid’s 2-0 win over RCD Espanyol.
Arbeloa praised the winger’s impact, pointing to his two goals and leadership on the pitch. He described him as a constant menace and a key figure in the team.
Madrid now turn their focus to Barcelona, with Mbappe’s fitness expected to be a major factor in the title race.
Lyle Foster warned as World Cup selection battle intensifies
Briefly News previously reported that Lyle Foster has been warned not to assume automatic selection for Bafana Bafana ahead of the upcoming World Cup.
Former coach Owen Da Gama stressed that while Foster remains talented, competition in the squad is intensifying and consistency will be key. His comments come after Burnley’s relegation on April 26, 2026, raising further questions about the striker’s form.
With more players pushing for places in the Bafana Bafana squad, the race for selection is heating up, and some will be left disappointed.
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Source: Briefly News
Dzikamai Matara Dzikamai Matara is a sports writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a news and current affairs editor at iHarare for eight years. Before that, he was a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula for two years, where he produced profiles and news articles. He completed two years of Mechanical Engineering coursework at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He has also completed YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023).