Former PSL midfielder Andile Jali reflected on the winding down of his 18-year professional football career after a journey across South Africa and Europe

The ex-Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates star opened up about his transition from elite football to life beyond the pitch

Jali also shared insight into how discipline and guidance helped shape his future away from the game

Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns legend Andile Jali has opened up about life after football following his retirement from professional football.

Andile Jali's last club that he played for is Chippa United. Image:@chippaunited

Source: Twitter

Jali’s last club was Chippa United, based in Gqeberha. The midfielder also had a stint overseas with Belgian side K.V. Oostende, in addition to featuring for some of South Africa’s biggest clubs during his career.

He owns a luxurious double-storey mansion in the Eastern Cape, reportedly valued at around R17 million. The property features modern interiors, spacious outdoor areas, and high-end finishes that reflect his success on the pitch.

He recently made headlines after pictures of him circulated on social media, with some users suggesting he looked unfit to play professional football. Fans compared his current appearance to the sharp and physically fit midfielder they were accustomed to seeing during his playing days.

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As his 18-year football journey draws to a close, Jali has also disclosed the massive growth of his agricultural investments, noting that a modest start of 50 cattle in 2019 has grown into a thriving enterprise of over 1,000 head of cattle.

Andile Jali on farming and financial discipline

“Players tend to use the money the wrong way. That’s why now I have a farm that I own because of the finances that I have been keeping and the people around me,” Jali said.

“So the happiness that I have now, that’s why I am still the person that I am, because of the people that surrounded me. I am happy that I have those people to give me proper guidance until I finish my career.”

Jali explained that transitioning into farming after football has been far more demanding than he initially expected, saying agriculture requires full commitment and constant attention because profits and losses can change quickly.

Andile Jali opened up on his financial discipline. Image:@andilejali_15

Source: Instagram

From football earnings to farming investments

He noted that although he grew up around livestock, commercial farming taught him lessons he had not anticipated. He said he only truly understood the scale of the industry after entering it in 2019, when a friend encouraged him to venture into business.

Jali also reflected on how he managed his football income, particularly signing-on fees, explaining that while salaries could be planned monthly, lump sums required careful breakdown and disciplined financial planning to avoid mismanagement.

Andile Jali’s mansion

Briefly News previously reported that Andile Jali’s large home in the Eastern Cape features a swimming pool, a spacious garden, a modern kitchen, a wine cellar and multiple furnished bedrooms in a leafy neighbourhood.

The house has a black and silver interior with floor-to-ceiling mirrors, combining modern style with natural surroundings.

Source: Briefly News