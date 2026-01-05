Former Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Oupa Manyisa was recently seen playing casual football over the festive season

Fans were surprised by Manyisa’s changed physical appearance, noting that he looks different from his playing days

Social media quickly reacted to the viral photos, sparking conversations about the former star’s current fitness and lifestyle

Former Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Oupa Manyisa was recently seen playing informal kasi football over the festive season on 25 December 2025.

South Africans blamed Oupa Manyisa's retirement on joining Mamelodi Sundowns. Images: Gordon Harnols and Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

The 37-year-old, who began his senior career with the Buccaneers before joining Mamelodi Sundowns, caught fans’ attention with his changed physical appearance. Struggling with injuries throughout his later career, Manyisa’s weight and look surprised football fans, who remembered him as a highly fit and dynamic player.

Once a key figure in Orlando Pirates’ midfield, Manyisa won a domestic treble and helped the team finish as runners-up in both the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup. Across nine seasons with the Buccaneers, he made over 160 appearances but is now a pale shadow of the star player he once was.

From rising star to Premier League midfielder

Oupa Manyisa’s football journey began at age seven with Napoli FC, an amateur club in South Africa. At 16, he joined PJ Stars before moving to Africa Sports Youth Academy, where coach Harold Legodi played a key role in developing his skills. Legodi also helped Manyisa secure trials with European clubs, including Chelsea, Manchester United, Blackburn Rovers, and French sides Caen and Strasbourg.

Fans React to Recent Photos of Former Orlando Pirates Midfielder Oupa Manyisa

Source: Getty Images

In 2008, Manyisa signed with Orlando Pirates and quickly impressed the coaching staff. Nicknamed "Ace," he formed a formidable midfield partnership with Andile Jali, helping Pirates achieve historic success. During the 2010/11 season, he played a pivotal role in the club’s first domestic treble in PSL history and scored a memorable extra-time goal against rivals Kaizer Chiefs in the MTN8 final. Over nine seasons, Manyisa made over 160 appearances and, in 2013/14, set a record for most matches played in a single season alongside Senzo Meyiwa with 51 appearances.

Later career and international highlights

In 2017, Manyisa moved to Mamelodi Sundowns on a three-year deal. Injuries and strong competition in midfield limited his playing time, resulting in just 30 appearances over three seasons. He later signed with TTM F.C. but left before playing due to financial constraints. He then had short stints at Chippa United during the 2020/21 season and two years at second-tier side Platinum City Rovers.

Internationally, Manyisa debuted for South Africa in a 0–0 draw against Sierra Leone on 8 October 2011. He represented Bafana Bafana at the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations, scoring his first international goal in a 1–1 group-stage draw against Senegal. Manyisa retired from professional football in 2023 after an unremarkable period at Mamelodi Sundowns.

Fans were quick to react to the viral photos of the former star player:

@Snepto6074:

"He is enjoying his pension."

@ntuthukosilo:

"He gained a lot."

@sndlazi:

"The moment they stop playing, they gain a lot."

@Dijosti:

"Weight gain will put 15 years onto your actual age. Although some people equate being heavy to being healthy."

@TumeloM34148078:

"He switched to Pension FC."

@bikoneverlied:

"He became THE MASTER OF BACKPASSES at my FC."

